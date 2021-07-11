Kelly Ripa has fans saying the same thing about her gorgeous family vacation photos Fans loved the family!

Kelly Ripa and her family have been enjoying a tour of Europe as they belatedly celebrate her youngest son Joaquin's graduation. The family spent some time in Greece, before moving onto Italy.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals heartbreaking meaning behind son's name

And like any mom on a vacation with her family, Kelly made sure to take plenty of photos to mark the vacation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa pulls impressive moves in dance routine at NY home

The family spent some time in the Italian city of Ostuni, a coastal city in the Apuli region of the country.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared several snaps of her family, and some friends, all posing within the architecture of the picturesque city.

"Two weeks ago in paradise, famiglia edition," she wrote, while she wore an angelic white dress.

And the star's followers all rushed to the comments, and most of them ended up saying the same thing, as they lavished the family with compliments.

"Beautiful family," wrote one, while another simply wrote: "Beautiful." Chelsea Handler wrote: "Look at that family. Good looking to boot."

The family spent some time in Italy

Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos also shared some snaps from their Italian vacation, including a sweet shot of him and Kelly.

MORE: Kelly Ripa wows in a stunning look so perfect for summer we want it too

MORE: Kelly Ripa wows in gorgeous denim mini dress with a quirky twist

The married couple looked so in love, as Mark wrapped his arms around his wife. Kelly looked amazing in a beautiful polka-dot dress, while Mark kept it casual in a black T-shirt and camo shorts.

"Ostuni with my fave," he lovingly captioned the snap.

Although there was a lot of love in Mark's snap, his wife jokingly asked who he was referring to in his caption. "Me or the watch?" she jested. He then retorted: "What watch?"

During their time in Greece, Kelly and Mark uploaded a video as Kelly was curious about why so many fans seemed to be obsessed with her feet in one of her photos.

Kelly and Mark married in 1996

She asked the Riverdale star: "I don't know, maybe I'm just jetlagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?"

The father-of-three responded: "It looks like you're missing a leg." Kelly responded: "Well, obviously I'm not, because there it is in the other photos. Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?"

The former Hope and Faith star later posted another clip of herself lying down to prove that she did indeed have both feet in place.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.