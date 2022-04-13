Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly soaks up the sun in Malibu in funky bikini The Ramsays are enjoying some Easter sun

Gordon Ramsay is currently soaking up the sun in Malibu with wife Tana, and their children Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.

The Ramsays are enjoying an extended family break following their invite to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $3.5million wedding in Palm Beach over the weekend. Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse of sunshine from her vacation, Gordon's daughter Holly looked phenomenal in an orange gingham bikini.

"All sun & games," the 22-year-old captioned her photo, looking radiant as she beamed at the camera beneath a pair of marbled monochrome Balenciaga sunglasses.

Holly's chic gingham bikini complemented her sunny glow, perfectly paired with a fresh French manicure with electric pink tips and two Cartier love bracelets.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for her poolside look. "Wowowowow [heart eye emoji] Florida girl," penned one fan, as another wrote: "You look beautiful and more importantly content."

"Glowing girl!" added another fan, as several others left a flurry of flame emojis beneath her gorgeous snap.

Holly rocked a funky bikini from VDM The Label

All eyes were on Holly at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding ceremony, who looked immaculate in a daring thigh-split gown from Monot.

Serving the ultimate wedding guest couture, Holly opted for an understated ensemble that emulated timeless Hollywood glamour.

Holly shared a snap with her little brother Oscar on holiday

Her figure-flattering black dress featured mid-length sleeves, a mock neck and structured shoulders that enhanced her feminine silhouette. "Ps… my dress is Monot but I added the bow xo," the star revealed on her Instagram Story.

Holly shares the sweetest bond with her celebrity chef dad, Gordon, who often comments on her Instagram posts.

Holly looked stunning to attend the A-lister wedding

Taking to Instagram earlier this year, Holly looked sensational in a red-hot leather mini-dress as she posed on her sofa in the romantic outfit. "Happy Valentine's Day," she wrote alongside a tulip emoji.

"For me, it was a day of self-love. Sending love to anyone & everyone who needs a little extra today."

Her fans fell in love with her show-stopping post, but one of the best responses came from Gordon himself, who commented: "Happy valentines darling love you so much dad, @hollyramsayy."

