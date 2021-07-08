Christine Lampard is making the most of her summer as the Loose Women star prepared for a family vacation.

MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard's £10m monochrome mansion is immaculate

The star didn't reveal where she was going on her travels, but posted a picture of herself and her daughter, Patricia, two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares glimpse inside chic monochromatic lounge

Christine's husband Frank Lampard and their new baby, Freddie, who is four months old, weren't pictured, but we're sure they were on the trip.

And the Loose Women star's young daughter had safety on her mind, as she was transfixed on the plane safety brochure.

"Safety first," the 42-year-old captioned her post, adding a heart emoji.

Many fans echoed Christine's comment, as they posted dozens of heart emojis in response.

One fan wrote: "Little ones are always obsessed with the safety leaflet, my little one sat with it for ages! Safe travels!"

The star's daughter was transfixed on the safety brochure

A second wrote: "Safe travels guys," while a third was mystified at how much her young girl had grown. "How the hell did your baby get so big?" they asked.

MORE: Christine Lampard delights fans with rare family photo

MORE: Frank Lampard makes rare comment about his baby son with wife Christine

The star recently enjoyed a small trip out with some of her Loose Women co-stars, including Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore, as they headed to a float-in cinema to watch Grease.

The night looked like it might be one to remember, albeit for the wrong reasons, as the stars were soaked by the rain, despite wearing their waterproofs and huddling up underneath umbrellas.

Before they headed for the event, the group were expertly steered through "Little Venice" by Kaye Adams.

Jane paid tribute to her fellow co-stars on Instagram, with a clip showing the group singing along to the opening song, Summer Nights.

The family of four are heading on a small adventure

In the caption, she wrote: "Blistering heat all week. Then, just as we decide to have our first @loosewomen night out since the pandemic at the superb 'float-in' @openaire_cinema for a Grease singalong, the heavens opened and we got soaked!

"But as you can see from the footage, we had an absolute blast."

Nadia also uploaded some clips from the event, including one showing the group getting drenched as they passed underneath the leaves of a low-hanging tree. There was also a clip of the group all singing one of the film's final numbers, We Go Together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.