10 fun and fabulous things to do in London in February

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

February has arrived faster than you can say 'Happy New Year', and though there's still a wintery chill in London, the January sunshine has got us excited for all the bottomless brunches, restaurant openings, theatre deals and fun events the city has to offer.

SEE: 15 romantic things to do in London on Valentine's Day

Whether you're thinking of the ultimate Valentine's Day date night for the most romantic month of the year, or you're looking to fill your February half-term with family fun, there's something for everyone to enjoy in London this month. While we wait for spring to roll around, you might want to discover something new to do in the capital. Discover the HELLO! writers' favourite things to do in London in February 2022.

DISCOVER: 35 UK hotels you need to visit for a weekend getaway

Best things to do in London in February

Celebrate Lunar new year with afternoon tea at Pan Pacific

No Lunar New Year celebration is more exquisite than Pan Pacific's Year of The Tiger Afternoon Tea, created by multi-award-winning Executive Chef Lorraine Sinclair and renowned Executive Pastry Chef Cherish Finden.

Hosted in Pan Pacific's serene drawing room, the Orchid Lounge, you'll be hard pushed to find a more creative afternoon tea in London this month. Guests are presented with a firecracker selection of hand-made patisserie, traditional favourites of the Chinese spring and a sumptuous Chinese New Year Prosperity Box - featuring surprising little treats of good fortune. Tempting mandarin orange mousse, marmalade and tiger sponge is accompanied by an edible sesame teapot cheesecake. Other sweet treats include an edible mango and coconut firecracker and a chocolate purse, with 67% Guanaco, gula malaka sponge, and lime namalaka.

For those who’d like a savoury rise to the Lunar New Year, a selection of Asian savouries is available, adding an elegant twist to the timeless glamour of the afternoon tea tradition.

To book, visit redletterdays.co.uk

Enjoy a Cirque du Soleil cocktail at the Ivy Kensington

Cirque du Soleil has made a magnificent return to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall with Luiza, and The Ivy Kensington Brasserie has introduced a trio of delicious, Mexican-inspired cocktails in celebration of its return. For the ultimate pre-theatre taste of Mexico, sip on the Paloma Rosa, the Buena Muerte Margarita and the spectacular El Cementerio, made with quality PATRON spirits, each one taking you on a tantalising adventure with the taste of Mexico in every sip.

Available throughout February, guests and passers-by will also be able to enjoy an eye-catching visual installation at the brasserie’s entrance, complete with nods to Mexico throughout.

To book, visit theivykensingtonbrasserie.com

Experience a taste of Japan at Neverland London

Escape to Little Kyoto this February at Fulham's most glamorous hotspot, Neverland London. A total Instagram lovers' dream, the perfect pink paradise has just launched a new beautiful pop up you won't want to miss.

Opening from 11 Feb, the Little Kyoto pop up is the perfect destination to catch up with your galentines. Feast on delicious soft bao buns, the finest sushi and crispy gyozas. Celebrate with cocktails inspired by Spring, Yuzu and Lychee Martini, Midori Sour, Raspberry Blossom and Kyoto Mule, curated by Neverland’s very own in-house mixologist.

With multiple seating areas, allowing intimate or social settings, get together with friends this spring to enjoy delicious food, yummy cocktails and great vibes. It’s also great for private parties, special occasions like hen nights, and team building events.

To book, visit www.neverlandlondon.com/little-kyoto

Enjoy a luxury stay at London's Tower Bridge

It's officially the most romantic month of the year, so why not treat your loved one to a luxe four-star stay in the capital? If you've ever dreamt of waking up to the view of one of London's most iconic landmarks, you'll love an overnight stay at The Dixon Hotel for two people with breakfast. For a truly romantic evening for two, take a trip up the Shard and watch the sunset over the capital on the viewing deck or catch a world-renowned West End show. From £119 for an overnight stay, from £298 for a two-night stay, or from £435 for a three-night stay, valid until March only - with a deal this good, what's the excuse not to?

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

Bridget Jones movie night with a bottle

If this isn't the best way to spend a Saturday with your galentines, we don't know what is. The epic venue Clapham Grand is hosting a Bridget Jones movie night, complete with themed cocktails, singalong and big pant dance-off. Indulge in a bottle of wine for two with straws in true Bridget style, or head to the bar for blue soup inspired cocktails (that are sure to be better than Bridget's.)

To book a ticket for two, including a bottle of wine, visit wowcher.co.uk

Get serenaded on this BYOB boat trip

Struggling with weekend plans? How does sipping on your own drinks whilst taking in the gorgeous riverside views of London on The Music Boat sound? Enjoy the musical stylings of some of the city’s most spellbinding talent with a live performance on board, soaking up the February sunshine as you cruise down Regent's Canal.

Better yet, we've found an offer that promises a boat ticket for up to seven people from just £14, saving you up to 30% off The Music Boat's prices.

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

Get V-day ready with a free blowdry from Panasonic Pamper Parlour

Got Valentine's Day plans? Get your glam on at the Panasonic Pamper Parlour at London’s Westfield White City. Found at Westfield Square from 9am – 5pm on Friday the 11 and Saturday the 12 of February, the Panasonic Pamper Parlour pop-up will see shoppers offered premium hair styling treatments onboard using the latest products from the Panasonic Personal Care range.

Guests will be treated to free of charge 30-minute styling sessions from the expert beauty team, including hairstylist Michael Douglas, who’s styled the hair of everyone from Kate Moss to Sienna Miller. So, whether it’s a bouncy blow dry or mermaid waves, Pamper Parlour guests will leave feeling preened and pampered, ready for any Valentine’s plans.

Visit to Kew Gardens with Thames River Cruise

If you haven't yet explored the beauty of Kew Gardens, this Thames Cruise River Cruise for two is the ultimate way to soak up the magic of the stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to the world's largest collection of living plants.

From Westminster Pier, you’ll weave your way along the river, past the London Eye and the Palace of Westminster, as you head towards Kew Gardens. Through locks and under bridges you’ll get to see London from a unique vantage point. The Royal Kitchens, Palm House, Rose Garden and even Britain’s smallest palace are waiting to be seen, guaranteeing a fantastic day full of special sights.

To book, visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Family fun at Coal Drops Yard - kids go free!

Extended due to high demand, Coal Drops Yard’s striking synthetic curling rink, Club Curling, is now taking bookings for February, offering the ultimate winter activity to enjoy in the coldest month. Perfect for families, friends or even a first date, curl the night away with teams of up to four players across the six lanes.

Club Curling is open seven days a week with slots available between 12-8pm. Each session lasts 45 minutes and costs only a fiver per player [kids go free].

For more information and to book your slot, visit www.kingscross.co.uk/event/club-curling.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.