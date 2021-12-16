Denise Welch shares sun-soaked swimsuit photo – fans react The Loose Women star is living it up in Barbados

Denise Welch has been making fans seriously jealous with her Barbados beach pictures, and her new sun-soaked swimsuit snap was no exception.

The Loose Women star filmed a cheeky Boomerang of herself perched on the rocks as the sun began to set, playfully lifting up the fringing detailing on her swimsuit. Denise looked incredible in a simple autumnal-hued one-piece, highlighting her legs as she posed for the camera. She captioned the clip: "A Barbados boomerang…..hoping that when I get home I’ll immediately come straight back!!! "

The TV personality's fans were quick to respond to her post, with most telling her she should stay in Barbados over Christmas and miss out on the escalating Covid-19 crisis back home.

One advised: "Stay in Barbados Denise all gloom and bloody doom here!!" while a second fan joked: "I'd stay there if I were you love." A third commented: "Stay there Denise it looks fab and you earned a big break xx lots of love".

Other jealous fans were left with questions, asking the ITV star how she managed to escape to Barbados amid tightening travel restrictions once again.

Denise was asked: "Did you need a covid pass or quarantine?" by one curious fan.

The current rules for Brits flying to Barbados dictate that all UK travellers must present a valid Covid-19 PCR negative test result upon arrival.

Fully vaccinated travellers don't need to quarantine, but a five-day isolation period is mandatory before taking a PCR if not.

Denise has been making her Instagram followers green with envy on her holiday thus far, sharing a series of glamorous swimsuit snaps.

In a photo taken earlier this week, the Loose Women star leaned against a small table in a striped swimsuit. The star posed with one hand on her waist and another resting on her leg as she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and some white sandals.

She captioned the post: "It's definitely better being [expletive] furious in the sun by the Caribbean sea than in the cold and rain of Wilmslow that's for damn sure!!!"