Tamara Ecclestone defends decision to fly to Croatia for family holiday during lockdown The 39-year-old reunited with her sister Petra in their dad Bernie's yacht

Tamara Ecclestone has been enjoying her family holiday in Croatia, especially after reuniting with her sister Petra and newborn baby niece, who she had not met yet.

But the 35-year-old has faced a lot of criticism from fans, who questioned her decision to travel during lockdown and keep her daughter from going to school after they re-opened on 1 June.

Addressing the comments on Thursday, Tamara explained the situation to her Instagram followers: "Clearly this virus hasn't changed some people for the better, which is a bit of a shame. For those of you that are confused or just bitter, I didn't leave my house at all during lockdown. I didn't even go to the park or exercise."

Tamara and her family flew to Croatia last week

She continued: "I am half Croatian so decided it would be best, safest to come here which is not forbidden and I am now following the rules in Croatia.

"As for the home school questions, a return to school was optional, we chose to continue to home-school Fifi. She is doing better than ever and has gone up two reading bands. If I am not mistaken, no one is obliged to follow me so you know what to do," she added.

The family have reunited with Petra, her fiancé Sam Palmer and her children

Tamara and Petra's families travelled to the tourist hotspot of Dubrovnik, which has been relatively unaffected by the recent global health crisis, last week.

Clearly enjoying the chance to catch up, they were snapped exploring the sights of the historic old town and visiting a market. The families have been staying on dad Bernie Ecclestone's 58-metre yacht, Petara, which is named after his eldest daughters. Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, are big fans of the region – their mother Slavica is Croatian – and the sisters have often visited the country over the years.