Hand luggage beauty products for summer 2022: A non-liquid cheat's guide 

If you're heading away on your holidays, and you're watching the news in fear, you might decide to go for hand luggage instead of putting a suitcase in the hold. If that's the case, you need to ace your hand luggage beauty products.

Searches for 'hand luggage allowance' are up a staggering 2816% year on year, while there have been 1300% more searches for 'how to pack hand luggage'. But as more people opt only for overhead luggage, many might be struggling to fit all their essential items into a smaller case.

Hand luggage laws in the UK mean that we’re limited to 100ml containers in limited quantities, but thankfully you can switch regular beauty products for non-liquid variations. The result? Loads more space without having to go without.

From solid perfume to shampoo bars, here are eight non-liquid beauty buys to pick up before your next mini break.

1. Edible toothpaste

Don't be wasting valuable space with a big tube of Colgate, we'll be opting for edible toothpaste instead. Pop one in your mouth, add a little water and then get brushing.

Toothpaste tablets, £8.90, Cult Beauty

2. Solid Perfume

Don't get caught out with your favourite bottle of Chanel No5 at security. This year why not give solid perfume a go. Jo Malone London is a very popular choice, as is Glossier You.

Jo Malone London Solid Scent Duo, from £66, Jo Malone London

3. Shampoo bar

Ditch the big shampoo bottles and opt for a shampoo bar instead. Genius!

Aveda Shampure Nurturing Shampoo Bar, £14, Feel Unique

4. Cleanser capsules

Designed specifically to be packed into a carry-on, these 100% biodegradable cleansing oil capsules come in their own refillable compact carrying case. The Eve Lom Cleansing Oil Capsules help to dissolve impurities from the skin without leaving the complexion feeling stripped, helping skin stay hydrated even after hours of stress and travel, making them ideal for long days at work or long-haul flights.

Eve Lom Cleansing Oil Capsules, £20, Look Fantastic

5. Mineral sunscreen

If you're going for a city break you might decide to take the bare essentials and buy your sun protection when you get to your destination. If that's the case, perhaps a mineral sunscreen might be worth packing with you just in case.

Supergoop Setting 100% Mineral Powder, £28, Cult Beauty

6. Mini skincare set

Maintain an effective beauty routine on the go with Dr Gross The Doctor's Must-Have Minis, a set of five travel-sized skincare favourites.

The products in Dr Gross The Doctor's Must-Have Minis set can form a complete skincare routine. Start with the Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel to cleanse the skin of impurities. Follow with the exfoliating action of the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel and the C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum to encourage a smoother, more even skin tone.

The eyes get their treatment with the B3Adaptive Superfoods SOS Eye Cream. The final step is the Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion to support all-day hydration, helping achieve a more youthful, refined complexion.

Dr Dennis Gross The Doctor's Must-Have Minis, £60, ASOS

7. Travel perfume sprays

If solid perfume isn't for you, a miniature travel spray is just what you need. Jo Loves has a very popular Discovery Set comprising of seven sample sizes of her best-selling scents.

Jo Loves Discovery Set, £25, Cult Beauty

8. Perfume Atomiser

If you'd rather pack your signature scent but the bottle is too big, decant into a perfume atomiser.

Perfume atomiser, £20.52, Amazon

