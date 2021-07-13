Joe Sugg's romantic reunion with Dianne Buswell will melt your heart The Strictly Come Dancing pro finally returned from Australia

Strictly Come Dancing's adorable duo Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have finally been reunited after spending over a month apart.

The couple were forced to spend nearly five weeks away from each other after COVID restrictions meant Joe couldn't join Dianne on her trip to Australia to visit her family for the first time since the pandemic began.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable moment on the evening of their special reunion, Joe posted a photo of the pair tucking into an ice cream while Dianne rested her head on Joe's shoulder.

"Football may not have come home but this little ball of jet lag did," penned Joe, who was clearly over the moon that his love had returned to him after spending so long without each other.

The adorable couple have finally reunited

Dianne revealed that her return was a surprise for Joe, writing to her 845k followers upon landing in the UK: "Now it's time to surprise Joseph as he has no idea that I'm back." How sweet!

Given that Australia is on the UK's green travel list, the 32-year-old Strictly pro doesn't have to quarantine now that she's home. The star shared a snap of her stunning garden that looks out onto the Sussex countryside on Sunday – a dreamy place to quarantine if the travel restrictions were different.

Dianne shared a photo of her vast garden at new home with Joe

"And just like that I’m back in the UK" wrote Dianne in an emotional post dedicated to her family. "Wow what an amazing time I had with my wonderful family. I appreciated every single second with them. It never gets easier when it’s time to say see you soon. But they are all so supportive of what I do and always send me off with so much love. Love you all very much and I'm already counting down the days until I see you all next time (and meet baby buzz)".

Hopefully, it won't be long before Joe is able to join Dianne on her next transatlantic trip...

