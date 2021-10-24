Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe share sweet message exchange after reuniting for son Deacon's birthday The former couple share children Ava and Deacon

Reese Witherspoon had reason to celebrate on Saturday as her oldest son turned 18.

The Legally Blonde star made sure Deacon had a day to remember, and the teenager was joined by both his parents for the occasion.

Proud dad Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of himself, Deacon and ex-wife Reese smiling at the table in a restaurant in front of a birthday cake, alongside a heartfelt message.

The actor wrote: "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you."

He then added: "We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon."

Reese was quick to reply to the comment, writing: "So proud of our boy. I mean our ADULT son!" alongside a love heart emoji. Deacon replied too, adding: "Thanks dad!! I love you."

The birthday boy himself shared the same image on his Instagram account, and fans had a lot to say about it.

"The picture of you and your parents is so beautiful! Such a beautiful family," one wrote, while another commented: "You, Reese and Ryan," alongside a love heart eye emoji. A third added: "Happy birthday! I love the picture with your parents."

Reese also shared the happy picture on her Instagram Stories, along with a selection of childhood and recent photos of Deacon in a nostalgic birthday post.

The Morning Show star penned: "How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!! One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard.

"The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends.

"My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars."

Reese and Ryan are the proud parents of Deacon and daughter Ava, 22. The former couple – who bother starred in the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions – were married between 1999 and 2008 but remained good friends after their separation.

The award-winning actress went on to marry Jim Toth, and they share eigh-year-old son Tennessee.

