Reese Witherspoon can’t live without this $54 eye cream when she travels

When Reese Witherspoon is prepping for a trip, she makes sure to keep a few beauty products in her suitcase that keep her looking fresh upon arrival and during her getaway, and she revealed three of her faves.

The Oscar winner, who is a brand ambassador for Biossance, shared a photo in her Instagram Story that showed the brand’s Squalane Eye Cream, Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, and Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, and captioned it: "Travel Line up".

The eye cream is only .5 oz, making it perfect to travel with, and it instantly firms, lifts, and smooths the look of skin. Biossance fans love it so much one called it the "best eye cream ever", while another added that after using it once, "The difference in my under eye was almost immediately visible."

We tracked it down on Sephora.

Biossance Squalane Eye Cream, $54, Sephora

The brand’s dark spot serum is only 1.01, which makes it easy to carry on the plane too. It has a targeted 10% vitamin c treatment to brighten and fade dark spots.

Meanwhile, the repair cream smoothes skin texture, plumps flight lines, and boosts radiance, and its travel size too.

Although it’s been a while since Reese shared a photo of herself enjoying a vacation, she did post a snap of herself smiling while she toted a suitcase down a street, and made an exciting announcement.

Reese thrilled fans when she made a special announcement

"Heading back to my rom-com roots! Let’s do this! @netflix #YourPlaceorMine," she captioned the post.

The romantic comedy, which also stars Ashton Kutcher, tells the story of best friends Debbie (Reese) and Peter (Ashton), who decide to swap their respective houses in Los Angeles and New York for a week, and “they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need,” according to Variety.

