Indulge in Portugal's Madeira and soak up the sun like a celebrity You'll fall in love with the enchanting views, warm sea breezes and much more

Scarlett Johansson fell so deeply in love with Portugal after visiting the country that she bought an apartment there in 2018 – and its idyllic Madeira garden islands showcase some of the best it has to offer. It's also where soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was born and spent most of his childhood.

Madeira has no shortage of enchanting and majestic views, beautiful natural wonders where you can cool off with sea breezes and indulge in delicious eats.

Explore

Madeira's main island teems with history and art, and nowhere more so than in the old town of Funchal, famed for its 16th-century Sé Cathedral, Rea de Santa Maria's colourful front doors and the bustling Mercado dos Lavradores farmers' market.

For a truly unique experience, a cable car climbs to the scenic suburb of Monte, where straw-capped carreiros await to push daredevils in traditional wicker baskets through the steep streets. Enthusiastic hikers gravitate to Pico do Ariero to watch the sunrise and trek the surrounding trails.

It's easy to understand why outdoors-y types are drawn to Pico do Ariero!

Indulge

Calm your mind at Porto Moniz's natural pools, comprising volcanic lava and crystal clear sea water.

Who could resist a swim in Porto Moniz's gorgeous volcanic pools?!

The Spa at Reid's Palace is known for its Aloe Cocoon After-Sunset Relief massage, which soothes the soul with Madeiran aloe vera and a luxurious body wrap of fresh cucumber, lavender and peppermint.

Taste

Go local and start the day with coffee and pastel de nada – a scrumptious egg custard tart – at oceanfront restaurant Avista. And come back later in the day for the black scabbardfish, freshly plucked from the waters below.

The food at Avista looks nothing short of mouth-watering!

Family-run Blandy's Wine Lodge is the place to try Madeira's celebrated fortified libation, and at The Wanderer, chefs forage ingredients in near forests and then talk up their bounty as guests gather at one big farmhouse table for a five-course meal.

Stay

Sir Winston Churchill penned his memoirs at Belmont Reid's Palace, now a glorious hideaway overlooking the sea.

Melding belle époque and striking modern architecture, the curved Savoy Palace boasts a presidential suite with sauna and Turkish bath.

For something different, Quinta do Furão's 65 suites look onto splendid vineyards for an intoxicating rest.