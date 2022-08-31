11 spectacular things to do in London in September

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

London sunsets may be getting earlier, but that doesn't mean you haven't got the whole of September to soak up the last of summer in the city.

From exciting new restaurants to immersive exhibitions, unbeatable free pop-ups, an unexpected London staycation destination and even the best places for afternoon tea in London, there's nothing we love more than exploring the best of the capital and basking in the final weeks of summer.

If you're looking for ideas to fill your weekends, you've come to the right place. Scroll on to discover the best things to do in London in September, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers.

Best place to explore in London in September

Discover the fashion district and culinary delights of Marylebone Village

Marylebone may not spring to mind when you think of a London staycation, but the vibrant district is a surprising oasis of calm within of the capital behind the tourist-packed appeal of Oxford Street.

Marylebone Village boasts a diverse and affluent collection of retailers, galleries, bars, pubs and restaurants all set within a grid of picture-perfect Georgian streets. Perfect for a solo shopping trip to a family day out, romantic staycation or girls' weekend away, you'll want to add Marylebone to your London bucketlist if you haven't yet experienced the vibrancy of NW1.

Not sure where to start? Scroll on to discover how best to spend a staycation in London's Marylebone Village….

Enjoy a blissful stay at five-star Marylebone Hotel

If you’re looking for a laidback space with an air of luxury to get some shut eye, the Marylebone Hotel is a warm and welcoming boutique hotel ideal for weekend getaways. Slip into relaxation as soon as you enter your minimal yet modish room, slipping into a fluffy bath robe and melting into the cloud-like bed. More of an active staycationer? Kickstart your morning at state-of-the-art gym and spa Third Space using the hotel's complimentary all-acess pass for guests.

Experience the culinary delights of 108 Brasserie

Long weekends are made for alfresco dining, and where better to spend your lazy Sundays than at 108 Brasserie? This chic hotspot boasts glamorous vintage interiors and a charming outdoor dining setup on the cobbles of Marylebone Lane. With a Parisian-esque feel, it's easy to forget you're in London when sipping on ice cold Maison Mirabeu rosé and drizzling your plate of freshly seared sea bass with buttery hollandaise sauce.

Uplevel your brunch game at Cavita

Newly-opened Mexican haunt Cavita needs to go on your must-visit list. Their eclectic brunch menu exceeds expectations, changing up the breakfast game with Mexican delights including fiery pork belly tacos and zingy huevos rancheros. Washing down your North American-inpsired brunch with a hibiscus margarita is not essential, but recommended, naturally.

If you’re not a brunch person, don’t miss Cavita’s late sessions situated in their secret basement bar Mayahuel Mezcalería. Serving signature cocktails including the Cavita Margarita and a huge range of sipping mezcals, this space is a mezcal lover's playground.

Pasta lovers won't want to miss Lina Stores

Trust us when we say there isn’t an Italian restaurant in London quite like Lina Stores. If the Tiffany-blue interiors and queue of people lining the block to get their pasta fix isn’t enough to entice you indoors, the truffle pasta, mouthwatering secondi and pistachio choux pastry doused in rippling chocolate will.

Explore Marylebone's shopping district

You'll never be short of things to do in Marylebone. Skip the queues and crowded people jams of Oxford Street and discover the charming independent brands situated in NW1. From celebrity-favourite fashion brand RIXO to the eclectic upscale designs of Nu, Marylebone is home to several stores serving statement fashion and upscale glamour.

Best alternative things to do in London in September

Get your tickets for Pub in the Park

Celebrate the very best of food, drink and music at Pub in the Park – the biggest food and music festival tour in the UK. The brainchild of celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, each festival celebrates everything there is to love about the glorious British pub; delicious food, award-winning chefs, chart-topping music, great drinks but above all else a fantastic time with friends and family. Each of the weekends will be hosted by Tom Kerridge, or one of his mates.

This year some of the nation's favourite chefs will be in attendance at the various locations including James Martin, The Hairy Bikers, Andi Oliver, Simon Rimmer and many more. There will also be live music from the likes of Craig David, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Beverly Knight, McFly, Kaiser Chiefs, and many more.

To book tickets for either Chiswick (2 – 4 September), St. Albans (9 – 11 September), or Brighton (16 – 18 September), and for more information visit pubintheparkuk.com.

Experience the magic of Harry Potter and afternoon tea for two

Spend the day exploring the world of wizardry, and top it off with a delicious dining experience with this Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Afternoon Tea at Shendish Manor Hotel. Step into the Great Hall, Dumbledore’s office and the wand room on the world-famous Making of Harry Potter Tour.

You’ll see the triple-decker Knight Bus and the Dursleys’ life-size house, taste Butterbeer, and ride a broomstick! Discover some of the latest attractions on display, including the wizarding bank of Gringotts, the Lestrange vault, much more. Just 5 miles from the studios, you can take your seats for afternoon tea at The Shendish Manor Hotel. Doesn't that sound magic?

To book, visit virginexperiencedays.com

Enjoy the best view from the London Eye with dinner

Experience the best of the capital with a Visit to the London Eye, three course meal and cocktail at The Swan Restaurant London for two. Step aboard and feel the exhilaration as you gracefully rotate over the River Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in the iconic lastminute.com London Eye. Soaring 135 metres in the sky, enjoy breath-taking 360 degree views of the capital and its famous landmarks laid out before you.

After marvelling at the sights of London, make your way over to the iconic Shakespeare’s Globe and find The Swan Restaurant.

To book, visit virginexperiencedays.com

Don't miss the final weeks of Dear Evan Hansen

Visit the Noël Coward Theatre to see the award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen - the modern day tale about a teenager struggling to connect with his peers in a hyperconnected world. From the songwriters who brought us The Greatest Showman and La La Land, this outstanding show has won 3 Olivier awards including Best New Musical and Best Original Score - whilst also winning over the hearts of musical theatre enthusiasts on a global scale.

Catch it before the final performance on 22 October! Book your tickets now at dearevanhansen.com

Enjoy an alternative night out at Sandbox VR

Planning your next team night out, stag do, or birthday party with friends? Look no further than Sandbox VR - a fully immersive virtual reality experience which will truly transport you into a futuristic video game. Players can enter worlds of swashbuckling daring adventures, survive a Zombie Apocalypse, soar into the clouds in a space elevator or compete against one another in a futuristic combat arena - the true future of immersive entertainment. We tried it and couldn't recommend it more!

For more information and booking, visit sandboxvr.com/london

