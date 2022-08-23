The Queen's favourite travel destinations to inspire your next getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen is lucky enough to have seen several corners of the world many will never get the chance to visit, having been to a remarkable 117 countries during her 70-year reign.

From the crystal clear waters of Caribbean beaches to the stunning National Parks of Kenya, the 96-year-old monarch's travel diary could rival any bucket list, though there are certain destinations the royal simply can't get enough of.

If you're looking for a royal-inspired vacation for your next holiday, discover the few places in the world that hold a special place in the Queen's heart.

Scottish Highlands

The monarch is said to have spent her summers at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands every year since her reign began in 1952. A place where she feels both relaxed in nature and close to her family, who join her in the final weeks of August, Balmoral is where the Queen is "most happy," according to her granddaughter Princess Eugenie.

"I think she really, really loves the Highlands. Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time," the royal continued.

The beautiful estate spans around 50,000 acres, boasting a breathtaking landscape of mountains, rivers, lochs, woodland and gardens – so it's no wonder members of the royal family love to join the monarch with their children.

Kenya

The Queen's memories of Kenya are likely to evoke mixed emotions. It was here the royal spent a rare few days off from royal duties with her husband Prince Phillip before embarking on a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The couple stayed in the magnificent Treetops Lodge, photographing elephants at a nearby watering hole and enjoying time as a couple on their honeymoon.

It was on this trip a then 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth became Queen, after learning of her father's unexpected death.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

The Queen has visited Jamaica six times during her reign and has previously stayed at the luxe 400-acre Half Moon resort, which offers guests access to stunning beaches, the largest award-winning spa oasis in Jamaica, an 18-hole championship golf course, an equestrian centre, and the famed Sugar Mill restaurant.

Malta

The Queen has visited Malta over six times in her lifetime and even lived there for two years while Prince Phillip was stationed there with the HMS Royal Navy. The island is found between Sicily and the North African coast, boasting a Mediterranean climate, golden sands and clear blue oceans ideal for scuba diving.

