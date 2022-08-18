Alex Scott shows off enviable holiday glow in chic tangerine bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott was a vision of summer on Wednesday as she shared a video of herself lapping up the sunshine on her health retreat in Portugal.

Leaving fans seriously envious, the Football Focus star shared a sun-soaked clip lounging on the deck of her luxe holiday cabin. Rocking a tangerine orange bikini, the former Arsenal striker showed off her epic abs and toned physique, shading her eyes from the beating sun as she styled an all-black baseball cap.

The One Show presenter's mermaid hair cascaded past her shoulders in natural curls, which she embellished with several delicate braids.

She added fluttery lash extensions to enhance her makeup-free glow. Simply radiant! If you're loving Alex's orange bikini moment, we can't get enough of this tan-enhancing ribbed set from H&M, available in most sizes for an affordable £21.99.

As a former professional footballer, there's no denying that Alex's athletic silhouette is owed to her impressive fitness levels. Despite being on holiday, the 37-year-old star set out on a gruelling hike on Tuesday, working up a sweat as she worked through mountainous terrain.

The sporty TV star looked incredible in colour-block gym shorts and an ab-baring Nike sports bra, accessorising with a practical cross-body bag and aviator sunglasses.

"Dragged myself off the sunlounger for an afternoon hike in 28º heat… I'm already feeling it and I've still got hills to go, wish me luck," Alex told fans on her Instagram Story.

Alex looked incredible as she sunbathed

Alex's workouts didn't stop there. On Thursday, the star shared a snap from her intense workout with fellow TV presenter Carol Vorderman - who happened to be on the same health retreat.

The unlikely duo are both at the celebrity-favourite Juice Master retreat in Portugal, founded by Jason Vale, which sees guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. Sounds intense!

