Elizabeth Hurley reveals diet secrets behind her incredible bikini body

Elizabeth Hurley delights fans with her stunning beachwear photos on Instagram – be it summer or winter. And, understandably, many are left wondering how she manages to look so good at 56.

Well, fans need not wait any longer, as the mother-of-one has finally revealed the secret to her incredible figure, and it's nothing out of the ordinary.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' magazine Style, the actress confessed that she watches what she eats and has made small adjustments throughout the years.

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years. I don't eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don't smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learnt to eat lighter and not so late."

She added: "I think one of the most transformative things that I've done is making 50 per cent of what I eat vegetable matter. If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

And while she is very careful with what she ingests, Elizabeth also leaves some space for her all-time favourite treat, peanut butter.

"I have one spoon, then another, and I've emptied the jar before you know it," she told the publication.

Elizabeth's interview comes just days after she made her first live TV interview in over two years to raise awareness for breast cancer. The Royals star visited Good Morning Britain last week and revealed that one of her Instagram posts about the importance of women checking for lumps in their breasts has helped saved the lives of two of her friends.

Speaking to GMB hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, Elizabeth recalled: "I shared a post on Instagram about self-checking. Two friends, both in their 40s, who had not checked themselves, they both checked after seeing my Instagram and two of them found lumps and two of them went to the doctor, two of them were diagnosed with breast cancer and two have gone through treatment."

She continued: "They're fine because they found it very early. They found a lump themselves, but they actually wouldn't have self-checked had they not seen the Instagram that I did on behalf of our campaign. So, just hearing that alone makes you think, please ladies, start to check."