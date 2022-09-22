Why families rate Les Villages Nature Paris holiday park that's next door to Disneyland Paris

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Disneyland Paris is one of the most magical holiday destinations for families, and there’s an equally as magical resort next door to the European Disney location that’s one of the best hidden holiday secrets – Les Villages Nature Paris, a destination that’s aiming to reinvent the concept of holidays.

What is Les Villages Natures Paris

Les Villages Natures Paris is an eco-friendly resort with luxurious, self-catering apartments, for families wanting to get back to nature and experience the French countryside – and within easy reach of Disneyland Paris.

There’s so much to at Les Villages Natures Paris; you and your loved ones can enjoy five immersive worlds including Aqualagon, Europe’s largest geothermal heated water park with slides, hot tubs and splash parks; BelleVie Farm, a working farm where guests can meet the animals and take part in farming-themed workshops; explore the Extraordinary Gardens; discover the Forest of Legends; and indulge at the Lakeside Promenade.

Families love the range of activities and ethos on nature, with home from home accommodation, outdoor fun and plenty of chances to relax too.

Les Villages Nature Paris is home to Europe's largest geo-thermal heated waterpark

Where is Les Villages Natures Paris

Located next door to Disneyland Paris, Les Villages Natures Paris is a 15-minute drive from one to the other and there are paid shuttle services between the two resorts.

Les Villages Natures Paris package

Families visiting Disneyland Paris can enjoy the best of both worlds – the buzz of Disneyland Paris and the tranquility of Les Villages Natures Paris, as there are holiday packages to incorporate both resorts.

When you book a stay at Les Villages Natures Paris, guests gain exclusive access to parts of the Disney Parks before anyone else, with the chance to enjoy attractions before the park officially opens.

Check out the website to discover the best Disneyland Paris and Les Villages Natures Paris packages.

Free P&O Ferries crossing with Les Villages Nature Paris or Disneyland Paris package holidays

Guests can receive a FREE P&O Ferries Crossing when booking their transport inclusive holiday exclusively through The Walt Disney Travel Company – so you can drive to Les Villages Nature Paris Disneyland Paris in the safety and comfort of your own car.

The crossing to Calais takes just 90 minutes, with a three-hour drive to Les Villages Nature Paris and Disneyland Paris – plus, you’ll receive a free parking spot when booking a Disney Hotel too.

Valid for travel between January 4-March 27 2023, book your Disneyland Paris trip by November 1 2022 to grab the deal.

