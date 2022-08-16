St Mawes review: Holiday in style at this Cornish haven loved by royals and celebrities alike Explore the beautiful St Mawes in Cornwall

It’s one of Cornwall's best kept secrets, a favourite of celebrities and even members of the royal family. So to experience the Cornish Riviera in the most exclusive way, look no further than St Mawes.

The picture-perfect village on the stunning Roseland Peninsula is dotted with discreet but luxurious holiday homes and hotels and even boasts its own helipad for the most well-heeled visitors.

In the past, the Queen and Princess Margaret would visit with the Queen Mother, coming ashore during cruises on the Royal Yacht Britannia, while in recent years it has become a magnet for stars including Kate Winslet, Claudia Schiffer, Pierce Brosnan, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay and Ben and Marina Fogle.

But it’s also a fabulous place for a blissful family beach break, with plenty to keep youngsters occupied.

We stayed at Sea View, a luxuriously appointed holiday home with magnificent entertaining space both indoors and out, a pretty garden, hot tub, barbecue deck and a well-stocked playroom and cinema room to keep all ages entertained.

The impeccably designed property sleeps eight and features a fully equipped open-plan kitchen and living room and a separate lounge, each with its own cosy fireplace, so there is ample space to spread out and enjoy the breathtaking views across the harbour, the Percuil River and Carrick headland.

With so much to do at Seaview, you might be forgiven for never wanting to leave, but the wonderful local beaches, boutiques and restaurants will soon lure you out.

Children can happily spend hours building sandcastles, collecting shells, exploring rockpools and trying their hand at crabbing in the harbour. Away from the water's edge, the historic castle, skate park, tennis courts and recreation ground all provide fabulous fresh air options.

St Mawes is also the perfect base to explore attractions such as the Lost Gardens of Heligan and the Eden Project, while a regular ferry service runs between the village and Falmouth just across the water.

And the region's subtropical microclimate makes it a great option for Spring or Autumn half term staycation beyond the busy summer months.

Amanda Selby of St Mawes Retreats offers a fabulous concierge service and can organise private chefs, picnic hampers, at-home beauty or massage treatments, private boat hire, flowers, sailing, art classes, online grocery deliveries, laundry and babysitting, so all you have to do is turn up, relax and enjoy.

For reservations and more information please visit stmawesretreats.co.uk or call 0800 088 6622

