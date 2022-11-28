Best Christmas markets in Europe to get you into the festive spirit It's not Christmas without a visit to a Christmas market

From the scent of mulled wine wafting through the air to those cute little wooden huts, nothing says 'Christmas' quite like a visit to a Christmas market – and Europe has the world's best - even if we do say it ourselves.

From quaint to cool, these are the best Christmas markets in Europe for 2022.

Vienna Christmas market, Austria

Vienna has several Christmas markets to choose from

Vienna is picture-perfect all year round, but it comes into its own at Christmas, with the already fairytale-worthy surrounds lit up with lights, twinkling throughout December.

The Austrian capital has many Christmas markets, but Vienna's best Christmas Market is next to the Rathaus, and dates back to the 13th century.

Prague Christmas market

Prague's Christmas market is set in the city's iconic square

Against the backdrop of Prague's iconic astronomical clock is the Old Town Square Market. It's busy and bustling, but well worth getting a little squished for the charming atmosphere in one of Europe's most amazing squares.

Bruges Christmas market

Bruges in the perfect backdrop for a Christmas market

Just a hop, skip and a jump from Brussels, Bruges' charming streets make for the perfect setting for a Christmas market. The Grote Markt is the Bruges market to make a beeline for with its traditional wooden chalets, scattered around a glittering ice rink.

Copenhagen Christmas market

Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen looks magical at Christmas

Perhaps the coolest city in Europe (shh, don't tell Stockholm), Copenhagen becomes that bit more magical at Christmas. The iconic Tivoli Gardens undergoes a festive makeover at Christmas, with a magical market and fireworks too.

Cologne Christmas market

Germany is the home of the Christmas market

Germany is known as the home of this Christmas market, so it makes sense that the city has several to choose from.

The biggest is the near the Cathedral, but make time in your schedule for Angel Market on Neumarkt and St. Nick’s Village on Rudolfplatz, which are cosier and less bustling.

Paris Christmas market

Paris' best Christmas market might not be where you think

Marché de Noël à Montmartre is our pick of the best Christmas market in Paris. It has around 30 stalls, so has a quaint village vibe, and as the name would suggest, it sits in the shadow of the ever-impressive Sacre Coeur.

Bath Christmas market

Bath is a lovely spot for Christmas shopping

Under two hours from London and undeniably beautiful, Bath is the perfect city for a Christmas market. The chalets pop up all around Bath's beautiful abbey – which is open for carol services too, if you fancy a sing-song

Edinburgh Christmas market

Edinburgh is a must at Christmas

Edinburgh feels especially magical at Christmas time, with a Hogwarts feel taking over the whole city. As a result, the Christmas market, right in the centre of town, is usually extremely busy – but worth a visit nonetheless!

Liseberg Christmas market, Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg is extra special at Christmas

Gothenburg’s Liseberg Gardens transforms into a winter wonderland at Christmas, with five million lights twinkling in the area – powered by a wind turbine for an ultra-sustainable festive affair. There's also an ice rink, a traditional market and a Santa's village.