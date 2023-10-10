I stayed at the five-star Grand Hyatt Berlin - and here are my thoughts

Grand Hyatt is a magnificent hotel, conveniently located in the heart of the German capital, close to nightclubs, bars and shops. Once you set foot inside, it has the uncanny quality of making you feel a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of busy Berlin, immediately transporting you to a place of tranquil idyll.

The hotel, designed by José Rafael Moneo, is situated off the famous Potsdamer Platz, just steps away from the Potsdamer Platz U-Bahn station and a short walk from what remains of the Berlin Wall.

© Grand Hyatt The lobby inside Grand Hyatt Berlin

Upon entering the Grand Hyatt and being greeted by a tasteful display of wooden sculptures, you arrive in the most stunning part of the hotel - the lobby. Vast swathes of wood-panelled walls, granite flooring and a jutting, geometric glass ceiling all combine to form an atrium of epic proportions.

It is reminiscent of 1960s-style architecture, the kind seen in the Sean Connery-era, James Bond movies. The air filled with notes of classical music created a warm and soothing atmosphere, one that I was ready to soak up and enjoy the delights of.

The rooms

Like the lobby, each room effortlessly blends modern aesthetics with timeless elegance. The interior is minimalist but luxurious. My room, a King bed with a city view, featured a glass dining table, a wooden closet, taupe seating and a matching bedframe as well as a massive snuggly bed.

Inside one of the rooms at the Berlin-based hotel

I was lucky enough to have full-length, floor-to-ceiling windows with wide-span views of the metropolis. The grey marble and black granite bathrooms come complete with a deep integrated bath, a separate rain shower, luxe Balmain bathroom products, soft slippers and comfy robes. This offered a spa-like retreat within the confines of my own private abode.

The bathrooms were made up of grey marble and black granite

There was even a small TV screen if I wanted to enjoy some German tele while soaking in some bubbles. The room was also well-equipped with food and beverages; and regularly serviced by housekeeping, ensuring things always felt fresh and well-stocked.

Every inch exuded an air of refined simplicity, creating a serene sanctuary in which to escape after a busy day of sightseeing.

Each room was well stocked

Dining and other amenities

The hotel offers a wide range of dining options, from international favourites to the most delectable German cuisine. The breakfast buffet served a plethora of German Käse (Cheese), ham and bread in addition to an array of smoked and cured fish. I was spoilt for choice.

The Vox Restaurant & Bar

From fine dining restaurants to a more casual setting, I enjoyed a variety of fresh, local produce to suit my mood. Here, the hotel also plays host to Vox Restaurant & Bar, a gourmet magnet in the Berlin food scene that specialises in sushi.

One cannot visit the Grand Hyatt Berlin without surrendering to the serenity of its spa for Club Olympus members.

The spa and swimming pool came complete with sweeping views of Berlin

The panoply of pampering treatments, which include a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi (and even a massage) offer some respite for those in need of rest and rejuvenation after a long day of business.

So whether you want to enjoy a brief getaway or a longer, more meaningful trip, the Grand Hyatt is THE place to visit for a stellar and classy experience.

