I spent a weekend at Marbella's newest beach resort and here's what happened

Away from the hustle and bustle of the Golden Mile, Marbella’s newest beach resort is an oasis of calm. Right on the Costalita beachfront, between Marbella and Estepona, the METT Hotel & Beach Resort opened its doors this autumn and I spent a weekend enjoying its chilled-out vibe, luxury facilities and gourmet dining.

A 50-minute drive from Malaga airport and 40 minutes from Gibraltar, it’s the perfect spot for a relaxed holiday or, in my case, a weekend break. And with Spain’s Costa del Sol boasting sunshine and warm temperatures all year round, it’s a great destination for any season. After leaving London on the first flight out of Gatwick, we were collected by the resort’s private transfer service and whisked to the hotel, just in time for lunch overlooking the infinity pool, which stretches seamlessly towards the sea.

© Tracy Schaverien Tracy Schaverien visited the brand new METT Hotel & Beach Resort in Marbella

Dubai-based lifestyle group METT, which has another resort in Bodrum, Turkey, as well as restaurants in the Emirates, bought the property last year from family-friendly Spanish chain Iberostar and has given it a multi-million Euro facelift to transform it into a five-star lifestyle destination.

Luxurious rooms, top-notch food and a beach club vibe combine to recreate the “social living” concept that has put METT Marbella’s Turkish older sister on the map as a magnet for the cool crowd who want to eat, drink, relax and mingle. Equally, for those who don’t want to socialise, it’s easy to enjoy a quiet break here.

© METT Hotel Luxurious rooms, top-notch food and a beach club vibe reign supreme

Refurbished with locally sourced materials, the resort’s design combines minimal chic with Andalucian charm, which flows from the large open-plan lobby centred around an eight-metre olive tree, through to the outdoor bar area and pool. With a focus on sustainability, there’s a no-plastic policy throughout the resort.

Service is friendly yet discreet. After checking in, I received a WhatsApp message from our Guest Experience Ambassador Ewelina, who would be at our disposal throughout our stay for anything we needed, such as restaurant recommendations and taxi bookings. Then it was time to eat, drink, chill and repeat for the next three days.

The rooms

© METT Hotel Our sea-view suite was decorated in natural, neutral colours

METT's 249 rooms and suites are arranged in a U-shape around the pool and range from deluxe doubles to two-bedroom sea-view suites with their own private pools. Our sea-view suite, which was decorated in natural, neutral colours, had a king-size bed, a comfy double sofa bed where my teenage daughter slept, large flatscreen TV, a Bluetooth speaker, a minibar and a lovely balcony where we sat and admired the view while having our morning coffee.

Many of the ground floor rooms have direct access to the resort pool, while the beach suites have private gardens and pools, as well as dining tables on the terrace to entertain friends and family.

Beach and pool

© Tracy Schaverien Azure Beach is the perfect spot to relax while admiring the sea view

Recreating the Dubai beach club of the same name, Azure Beach is the perfect spot to relax while admiring the sea view and sipping a cocktail or two from the outdoor bar. In the afternoons, the resident DJ spins tunes to charge up the atmosphere.

There are comfy loungers, double day beds and private beachfront cabanas with plunge pools, which can be booked by groups who want to party with added privacy. Stepping just beyond the pool we found the sandy beach, which is equipped with loungers and parasols, as well as the Azure Beach bar, which serves drinks and delicious Pan-Asian food.

Eating and drinking

© Tracy Schaverien There is cuisine to suit every taste at the resort

There is cuisine to suit every taste at the resort’s various restaurants and bars and we definitely didn’t go hungry. The hotel’s main restaurant is Isola Ristorante Italiano, which serves a delicious breakfast before transforming into an evening venue with a la carte dining. We tucked into eggplant parmigiana, calamari fritti, beef ribeye and spinach and ricotta ravioli, and perused the wine list, which is sourced from around Spain and Italy.

It also has some specialty items for those who can afford to splurge, such as the Le Pin 2017 Pomerol Merlot at 14,000 Euros! Our budget didn’t stretch to that, so we stuck to a more modestly priced bottle of red.

© Tracy Schaverien Stepping just beyond the pool we found the sandy beach

Lunch at Azure Beach – served both at the pool and on the beach – included fish tacos, sushi and pizza, while the outdoor El Bar de Lola has a varied cocktail, wine and drinks list as well as tapas. Next year the METT will open its Greek seafront restaurant Ammos.

Gym and spa

Wellness is a focus of the METT philosophy and, as well as a well-equipped gym, the new MOI spa was due to open just after out visit. Spread across 500 sqm, there is an indoor pool and relaxation area with calm low lighting and several treatment rooms offering massages, facials and other body treatments.

Out and about

There’s plenty to explore on the coast, with Marbella an eight-mile taxi ride in one direction and the charming town of Estepona about the same in the other direction. Meanwhile the swanky port Puerto Banus, with its superyachts, waterside restaurants and designer shops, is a great spot for people watching.

© Tracy Schaverien Bronze Salvador Dali statues are dotted along the Paseo Maritimo

We booked an Uber to Marbella’s picturesque old town one evening and had a wander through the cobbled streets, browsing the gift shops before having dinner at one of the bustling outdoor restaurants in Plaza de Naranjos - Orange Square – which dates back to the 15th century and includes the town hall, the Chapel of Santiago and trees bearing the Seville oranges that give the historic landmark its name.

A few minutes walk through the Alameda Park and along the Avenida del Mar took us past pretty fountains and the bronze Salvador Dali statues that are dotted along the route and to the Paseo Maritimo – Marbella’s main promenade, which is lined with restaurants, bars and clubs.

Getting there

Room rates at Mett Hotel and Beach Resort are €450 + VAT, including breakfast. Tui offers return flights to Malaga from £243 per person. Price is based on a 7-night trip departing from London Gatwick Airport on 17 March 2024, including 15kg luggage.

For more information or to book, please visit www.mettsocialliving.com/marbella