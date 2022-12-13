What it's like to stay in Mexico: Where to eat, stay and explore like a VIP Discover Mexico

Whether you're a couple, group of friends or enjoying a family vacation, there’s an opportunity for everyone to indulge in the sun like a VIP. Loved by the likes of Dua Lipa and Eva Longoria it’s no wonder that Mexico is such a popular holiday destination. Here's our guide on where to stay, what to eat and where to explore...

SHOP: This genius travel backpack with phone charger has over 1,200 positive reviews on Amazon

TRS Yucatan Hotel - Riviera Maya

Enjoy exclusive adults only luxury

If you're looking for an exclusive adults only luxury destination then look no further than TRS Yucatan Hotel. Just a one hour drive away from Cancun, situated in the sought after area of Riviera Maya, this peaceful all-inclusive retreat runs the highest standard of service that makes you feel like a celebrity from the moment you arrive. From butler service to exclusive spa access you'll never want to vacay any other way.

SEE: 8 Love Island style villas to rent that are totally our type on paper

MORE: Where to stay in Havana, Cuba – the vibrant city everyone from Madonna to Prince Charles loves

Rooms and butler service

All room doors are stress free with bracelet access, and on arrival your butler will give you a full in-depth tour of your room. From Junior Suites with Garden views to the luxe Romance bungalows within the mangroves each contain a personalised mini-bar, and a pillow menu which you are able to specify your preference before. And if that wasn't enough the 55″ flat-screen TV not only gives you information about the resort but it’s used as a platform to order 24hr room service.

A stress free zone

The most important WhatsApp contact you will need during the week is your butler! The butler service is made up of a team of 3-4 people per building. You can expect this service to be like an on-hand concierge, making dinner reservations and anticipating your every need. Due to how large the resort is, they have golf carts to take you around - so much fun! The butlers can also order you carts to take you to any location in the resort. So although everything is only a 5-15 minute walk away, who doesn't want to feel like a celebrity?

Where to Dine

Dine under the stars

All meals are A La Carte with a large variety of restaurants to choose from. There are two breakfast and lunch restaurants on the TRS side of the resort: Capricho - which is a classy indoor venue and Helios - which is the more rustic/bohemian beach club with indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the sea. Guests can indulge in all 15 restaurants and bars at Grand Palladium hotels & Resorts, featuring flavours of the world from Italian, Japanese to of course Mexican. For those who wish to venture beyond the resort, there are 17 uniquely themed bars to experience and four exclusive TRS guest bars. Do note that all these bars require a reservation, which can be done on the first day by your butler.

SEE: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's $40,000-a-week Mexican villa

MORE: Spectre: the breathtaking backdrops to the latest James Bond film

Plenty to do on the resort

At TRS, you have access to all areas, and live music is everywhere. From singers and guitarists to saxophonists. Most of the action at TRS took place at the Full Moon Bar, from live bands to dancers to silent discos.

For those wanting some recoup from a late night, TRS Yucatan Hotel guests receive complimentary access to Zentropia spa. With its own separate section of the resort, you can enjoy the hydrotherapy area including sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, cold plunge pool and waterfalls. You can easily spend the whole day here, and indulge in a spa treatment and massages for the entire body.

The beach is on your doorstep

One of the main features of the TRS Yucatan Resort is the infinity pool. The pool is multilevel and spans wide, facing the Caribbean Sea, for those wanting to caption an instagram moment.

Excursions

In the TRS lobby there is a representative for external excursions who is able to book you on with several different tour providers. As the area has a wealth of fascinating historical sites; travelers can explore the archaeological ruins of Tulum, or visit a Mayan village or swim in a cenote!

Junior Suite Garden View at TRS Yucatan Hotel from around £417 (based on two adults sharing on an all inclusive basis with butler service)

To book visit: booking.com

SHOP: The John Lewis summer holiday outfits you need for your next trip

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa

This 5-star luxury resort is in one of the most exclusive areas of the Caribbean, only 35 minutes from Cancun airport. From check in to check out you are treated like royalty, with benefits beginning from the moment you arrive. This hotel is perfect for families, with children entertained from the moment you enter, with toys, sweets and baby food all found in the reception area.

READ: Going on holiday? You need to get an Apple AirTag on Amazon – here's why

PHOTOS: Why Tenerife is the perfect destination for adventure-seekers and sun worshippers alike

Rooms

The hotel has 660 suites, and 188 family rooms. From Junior Suite Gardens to Family Junior Suites near the beach with panoramic views of the sea. For those looking to splurge you even have the option of a Family Loft Suite with over 2 floors and furnished balcony with a Jacuzzi and outdoor bed.

Accommodation for everyone

We'd recommend upgrading from the standard all inclusive to Family Selection. Which is basically a hotel within the hotel with exclusive facilities and VIP treatment for the whole family. With this you receive Family Host care during your stay, 24-hour room service packing and unpacking service. But what's even more unique is even mini bathrobes and slippers for the children and customised minibar and welcome kits for the kids. As well as access to 2 private restaurants within close proximity. The resort itself is massive and the free golf buggies around the area are invaluable in the heat especially with young kids. Making it even easier for adult guests with Family Selection to enjoy free access to facilities and services of TRS Coral Hotel.

MORE: 7 secluded staycations for unparalleled views of the stars

Where to eat

Upon arrival at the hotel you are greeted with the breathtaking architecture and this is carried through to the wide choice of restaurants. Enjoy a variety of cuisines from around the world, from self-service themed stations and show cooking, to 8 á la carte restaurants. Isla Blanca is a great one for families, couples or groups of friends, with an extensive all day buffet and a variety of traditional Mexican dishes.

Dining here is a special experience

Many families end up having breakfast at The Nest a la carte restaurant, exclusively for Family Selection guests as that's home to the Family Selection Kids Club morning craft activities. Giving parents a leisurely breakfast with sea views, while the kids are busy with projects.

Facilities

The resort is known for its exceptional facilities and services for guests of all ages. But there are not only golf carts on hand to taxi you around, but boats as well, that can take you to anywhere on the resort through the canal running through the hotel. You can also take part in paddle boarding on the canal, with classes available for older children.

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William's holiday body language explained

DISCOVER: Sofia Vergara poses in idyllic beachfront home in a tropical bikini - watch

Families are welcome

There are four pools, including one exclusively for Family Selection guests and one for children, direct access to the beach, with further sports and water activities available. A complete program of activities and games for the whole family by a team of professionals, POP Entertainment. Daily and nightly live shows, including children’s animation. Parents can make the most of the Children’s clubs catering for babies, right up to teenagers.

Exercise or lounge by the pool

Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre

Why not train like a pro at The Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre within the resort? Learn from the best with tennis classes based on Rafa Nadal ́s personal values and experience. The center offers programs to guests of all levels, there are a variety of private lesson packs for adults and for children and also holiday camps during their spring, summer and winter breaks.

READ: Kate Middleton's 7 essentials for travelling like a royal

Spa

For couples wanting some R&R, leave the kids at the kids club and enjoy some relaxation at the breathtaking Zentropia Palladium Spa & wellness. This massive 4832.8 m²/ 51,020 ft² space distributed over two floors, has everything, from hydro-massage baths, an ice cabin with snow, steam rooms, and a sensation shower.

Evening entertainment

There are 19 uniquely themed bars within the resort, in the evening the lobby bars, sports bar, sky bar, and Es Niu, an exclusive bar for Family Selection guests, is very popular.

For a truly unique evening, it's worth booking Chic Cabaret & restaurant, this unique immersive dining experience spans 3 hours with over 20 artists from singers to acrobats. With a stunning 5 course menu and unlimited premium drinks it's the perfect night out. You'll be blown away by the party of flavours, music and costume changes before your eyes

Junior Suite Garden/Lagoon View from around £343 (based on two adults sharing on an all inclusive basis).

To book visit: booking.com

Find out more about Wyndham Hotels at: www.wyndhamhotels.com

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.