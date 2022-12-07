Thompson Madrid Hotel: perfect for a luxury weekend city break – with the most stunning views

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Madrid's main Gran Via street, and housed in a stunning ten-storey building – is the Spanish capital's newest five-star hotel – Thompson Madrid.

This 175-room property, which occupies two historic buildings, is the first European hotel of the Thompson Hotel brand – famed for its luxury venues, each one combining old-world authenticity with contemporary modern touches.

Thompson Madrid's welcoming lobby

You honestly couldn’t ask for a better location – at the centre of Madrid’s new Golden Mile. Calle de la Montera street, which Plaza del Carmen sits behind was historically one of the main streets of the capital and to this day is packed with museums, boutiques, restaurants and galleries, not to mention being within walking distance of Plaza Major and Puerta del Sol, the very heart of the city.

As soon as you enter Thomson Madrid's formidable lobby reception area you’re greeted by the friendly concierge and get your first glimpse of the hotel’s décor. This lush mid-century aesthetic, heavy on marble, leather and dark wood touches was created by famed Madrid-based design and interior design studio Lopez y Tena.

Homely and spacious guest rooms and suites

Rooms at Thomson Madrid

The theme continues throughout the hotel, right through to the elegant bedrooms and suites – of which there are 22, including a stunning duplex penthouse with panoramic views of the city.

Rooms strike the perfect balance between feeling homely and luxurious. We had the pleasure of staying in suite 714, which featured a spacious lounge area, an extremely comfortable king-size bed, a 55-inch TV and a mini bar equipped with a cocktail set and everything you need to mix up a few drinks.

Black marble and dark wood reign supreme in the hotel's stylish bathrooms

These were best enjoyed from the suite’s own private corner terrace with magnificent views over Puerta del Sol and Plaza del Carmen. Although the weather was a mix of cloud and rain during our stay, we were treated to the most amazing thunderstorm, and we watched from the terrace as lightning bolts crashed down over the surrounding terracotta rooftops and church cupolas which are scattered across the skyline.

The suite’s jewel in the crown, though, was the black marble bathroom with rain shower, double sinks and a freestanding bathtub which overlooked Puerta del Sol. One feature we hadn’t counted on, was the extremely modern motion-activated, self-lifting loo seat – which at the same time illuminated the pan. Attention to detail which goes above and beyond. Amenities, meanwhile, came from the eco-friendly firm DS & Durga.

Stunning rooftop terrace with 360-degree views of the Golden Mile

The Thompson Madrid rooftop

All rooms at Thompson Madrid have air conditioning, wifi, balconies and terraces, and the 360-degree view is accessible for all guests and visitors from the stunning 8th-floor roof terrace. It opens officially in 2023, but we were still able to enjoy a stunning sunset there, beside the highly Instagramable, spa-like pool area.

With the temperature at a cool 12-15 degrees when we visited in November, taking advantage of the jacuzzi areas or having a dip and enjoying the sun loungers was out of the question, but in the summer months – when the temperature can easily creep up beyond 40 degrees – it’ll be a veritable urban oasis.

Visitors can make use of Madrid Thompson's first floor gym

Drinking and dining at Thompson Madrid

Drinking and dining at Thompson Madrid are second to none and sure to impress visitors and local gourmands in equal measures. The hotel has enlisted one of the leading names in Spanish gastronomy - the Familia La Ancha group - who own some of the country’s top restaurants and who are backed by over 100 years of history as one of the leading family names in local cuisine.

The family’s top chef Nino Redruello presides over The Omar, the ground-floor bistro attached to the hotel. It serves up traditional dishes with a high-end touch from Madrid and San Sebastian, the Basque country town where Nino’s mother hails from. When we visited for lunch, there was a queue of visitors lining up to buy the delicious-smelling freshly baked pastries to take away.

The Omar Bistro & Bakery offers Top-class Madrid gastronomy from one of the capital’s great culinary names

Highlights of the menu include the chef’s speciality ham croquettes and the smoked rice with an egg and chicken sourced from LumaGorri – a lauded Basque poultry farm. Seafood and fish are also a main feature of the menu, with Ondorra tuna and red pepper ponzu amongst the lite bite ‘snack’ starters with Chinese bread with fresh sea urchins and an oyster nestled in flaky puff pastry and cava.

At the moment breakfast is served at the Omar, but there are plans to move it to the rooftop in the future during some months of the year. Breakfast itself is a delicious A la Carte affair, with a selection of egg dishes, toasts, Iberian ham, cheese, yoghurts, vegetable dishes and much more, including the most decadent chocolate con churros dish you’ve ever tasted.

Thompson Madrid's Cocktail bar - Hijos de Tomas

Anyone wanting to unwind with a cocktail can do so in the lobby bar, or from 10pm onwards, the Hijos de Tomas cocktail bar is open for business. The name of the establishment translates to 'sons of Thomas' – a play on the hotel’s name, of course.

It has a very 20s-style Manhattan-meets Madrid speakeasy vibe, and an underground feel – and looks set to become one of the leading late-night hangouts of the city. Think live piano music, an innovative menu of appetisers and bespoke cocktails which pay homage to the surrounding neighbourhoods, including Malasana, Salamanca and Chamberi.

Hijos de Tomas - innovative cocktails with a speakeasy vibe

It’s fitting with the hotel’s mission of connecting with the local culture, of being the point of reference that draws in travellers and artists, of being a centre of experiences and an extension of Madrid’s street map.

Thompson Madrid definitely has achieved its aim and more – it's a vibrant space flowing with energy, which will surely come into its own in 2023 once the rooftop opens, along with The Omar's new outside terrace.

Just as the first-ever Thomson hotel helped transform Soho in New York, its Madrid cousin will no doubt start its own movement as a new cultural epicentre at the heart of the Spanish capital. We'll be watching with interest.

Prices at Thompson Madrid hotel start from £348, advanced purchase rate, for a King Bed on a room-only basis. (standard rate for the same, is £409 so it's a good idea to book in advance.) Book at Booking.com

MORE HOTELS

Love art? The Hyatt Place London City East hotel is for you - and the views are spectacular

Inside the luxury 4-star hotel that was once a WWI Hospital

9 luxury hotels in the UK you need to add to your travel bucket list

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.