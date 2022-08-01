Amanda Holden is a summer dream in chic string bikini as she plunges into crystal pool

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there was an award for the most glamorous holiday wardrobe, Amanda Holden would win it. The Heart Breakfast star resembled a Hollywood film star on Monday morning as she posed stepping out of turquoise waters.

Amanda, 51, sported a chic string bikini in nautical navy from her favourite swimwear brand, Melissa Obadash. The 'Embellished Stretch-Jaquard' bikini is punctuated with gold-tone chain links along the halter straps, which add polish to the otherwise minimal design - a stunning design in the Britain's Got Talent judge's enviable swimwear archive.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden is a total Bond girl in slinky bikini

The mother-of-two's stylish swimwear was elevated with equally chic accessories. Amanda's wrists were adorned with jewellery from royal-favourite brand Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier, whilst the star accessorised with statement black sunglasses.

Amanda's toned silhouette looked incredible as she sported a sunkissed glow. It's not the first time the star has enchanted fans with her balmy vacation snaps.

Amanda plunged herself into a crystal clear pool

Just last week, the star shared a playful video of herself diving into a pool on her Italian vacation with husband Chris Hughes, and their two daughters Hollie and Lexi.

"You look sensational!!!!" wrote one fan, as another commented: "Beautiful as always."

Melissa Obadash Bikini, £114, Net-A-Porter

"Oh wow. Honestly what does it take to look this amazing? Please say chocolate!" penned a third fan. If you're wondering how the TV star achieves her enviably lean physique, you may be surprised to learn her approach to health, food and fitness is surprisingly relatable.

Talking to HELLO! as an ambassador for Revive Collagen, Amanda exclusively revealed: "My grandmother would say, 'a little bit of everything does you good'.

Amanda has been delighting fans with her enviable holiday photos

"Enjoy the taste of a nice full Brie and a fatty old salty butter with massive lumps of sea salt in it. But just don't have it on everything every meal, put a bit on your jacket potato and then that's it for the day. So it's just enjoying those little treats."

That's great advice from Amanda, who I'm sure we all agree, looks phenomenal for age 51.

