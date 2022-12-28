Holly Ramsay looks incredible in checked bikini for blissful beach photo Her sister Tilly was far from impressed, however!

Holly Ramsay is giving us serious wanderlust with her envy-inducing beach photos from her holiday in the Maldives - but her sister Tilly wasn't very impressed!

Gordon Ramsay's daughter, 22, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning photograph from her exotic getaway, sparking a major reaction from her family. She looked amazing in the orange and yellow string bikini, which boasted a high-waist cut and triangle top. Holly accessorised with a simple pendant necklace and a pair of sunglasses perched on top of her beachy blonde waves.

Another photo showed sister Tilly (of Strictly fame) trying to cover her face with her hand as Holly tried to catch a candid photograph of her.

The star captioned the image: "Happiest on the beach," provoking a cheeky reaction from her family members, who were not feeling quite so camera-ready. Tilly joked: "No photos," alongside some flu-like emojis, while mum Tana commented: "I'm with you on that @tillyramsay…"

Holly also shared some images of the gorgeous poolside and her intimate lunchtime set-up.

Her friends and followers were loving the snaps, with one commenting: "Stun and I’m extremely jeal of where you are," and another penning: "Absolute stunner."

Holly is no doubt enjoying some quiet time after a year of self-reflection. A few days before Christmas, Holly revealed she was feeling incredibly proud of herself after celebrating two years of sobriety.

She wrote: "Today marks two years since I last had alcohol. Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified," she wrote. "I certainly didn't think I would be where I am today both physically and mentally. I've fought every day since to get where I am today."

Expressing her gratitude, Holly added: "I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day.

"I feel lucky to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health. Sending love to anyone who needs it today and always. One day at a time."

