Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan 'rescued' after incident in New Zealand - all the details David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo has been dating Mia since 2017

Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan has revealed she had to be rescued during an excursion in New Zealand where she is currently on vacation.

The model, who is back together with David and Victoria Beckham's son following a brief split, appears to be backpacking with friends. Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, Mia gave her 601k followers a worrying update as she documented the excessive rainfall in New Zealand where she is staying.

"We have actually just had the craziest 24 hours in NZ - resulted in us having to be rescued," wrote the 20-year-old star.

The update was shared over a video of Mia walking across a sky-high footbridge over a rapidly-flowing river surrounded by the towering rainforest.

MIa is currently travelling in New Zealand where the incident occured

The model was suitably dressed for the occasion, rocking waterproof overalls and a blue baseball cap. Mia didn't share any details of how the rescue mission unfolded, nor did she unveil any information on her scary ordeal in the rainforest. The star simply followed up her Instagram Story with a photograph captured from what looked like a hostel dormitory.

"What the flip?" she added in the next slide, before sharing a video of extreme rainfall resulting in a flood blocking the road on which they were driving.

Romeo does not appear to be on the trip with Mia, but the young couple did recently enjoy a blissful Christmas vacation together in the Cotswolds.

The couple enjoyed a wholesome trip away in December

Both Romeo and Mia documented the trip on their Instagram accounts, sharing several wholesome photos of nature walks and cosy evenings spent in a quaint country bolthole.

"FRESH AIR fresh hair," Mia captioned one post, whilst shining a light on her new vampy wolf cut and platinum blonde locks.

Mia and Romeo began dating as teenagers

The couple, who have dated since 2017, lead a mostly long-distance relationship due to Mia's international modelling jobs and Romeo's sporting commitments in Miami where he plays for Inter Miami FC.

When they are in the same country, it seems the love birds are yet to have secured their own place. For now, they get to cosy up in David and Victoria's £31 million mansion in London's affluent Holland Park.

The Beckhams' seven-bedroom family home has plenty of space for Romeo and Mia to hang out in, especially now Brooklyn Beckham has flown the nest to settle in the States with his wife Nicola Peltz.

