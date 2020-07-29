Romeo Beckham whisked his girlfriend Mia Regan off for a romantic seaside break following their recent trip to Italy with his family.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham appeared to want some quality one-on-one time with his lady love, as they opted for a staycation in Cornwall shortly after their return to London.

Romeo shared a snap of himself enjoying a walk along the coastline as he and Mia took in the beautiful surroundings of Porthcothan Bay.

Mia, who has been dating the tennis ace since May last year, also shared a sweet snap in an orange velvet midi dress and Birkenstocks.

Earlier this month, the Beckhams jetted out to Puglia in Italy where they enjoyed a lavish getaway at a rustic farmhouse resort in Borgo Egnazia. Romeo later revealed that Mia had flown out to join him and his family, sharing a sweet picture of himself and Mia on a rooftop in front of a stunning pink sky.

The couple were first reported to be dating in September 2019, when the two were spotted together at the afterparty of Victoria's SS20 fashion show. Victoria held a dinner at Harry's in Mayfair after her impressive show, and the teens were photographed heading into the venue together.

Mia has also been spending time at the family's Cotswolds home as lockdown restrictions are eased, with Romeo sharing photos of the pair having fun in the garden of his beautiful home.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Beckham family had jetted off to Italy, with newly-engaged Brooklyn and fianceé Nicola Anne Peltz joining them, too.

Victoria, David and their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz self-isolated at their Cotswolds home for the entirety of the coronavirus lockdown, while Brooklyn stayed in New York before returning to the UK with Nicola and announcing their engagement news.

