Holly Willoughby shares rare glimpse into what she did over the summer – and her hobby is so unique

Holly Willoughby's fans are loving having the presenter back on screen after she recently returned to the This Morning sofa alongside Phillip Schofield. The glamorous star took several weeks away from television as she enjoyed a relaxing summer break with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester.

The mother-of-three is notoriously private about her family life, but has recently shared a glimpse of her exotic family summer – and it couldn't be more idyllic.

This week, Holly launched her much anticipated new alt-wellness business Wylde Moon, which featured a mood board built from "postcards from the summer", stunning shots taken in a tropical paradise and memorabilia from the star's vacation.

It's clear the 40-year-old presenter had managed to avoid the stringent travel restrictions this summer and escape to a glorious beachside location for a family retreat. Her 'Wylde Moonboard' shared polaroid of the star sat in a moored boat which read: "Portimao", a city in Portugal, which temporarily was put on the UK's green list in August.

Holly's 'Wylde Moon' website features several holiday snaps

Speaking on her holiday essentials, the website read: "I never leave for holiday without this hat from Eric Javits. It rolls up and it’s a soft material, so it’s the least high maintenance hat you’ll ever own!"

Classic 'Squishee' Packable Fedora, £211.50, Nordstorm

Holly continued: "Having grown up in Brighton, being by the sea or any sort of moving water is so important to me. It’s the place where I get a real sense of clarity and inspiration and the perfect place to plot and plan WYLDE MOON."

The jet-setting star also shared details of her unique hobby, writing: "I spend most of my holidays gazing up at the night sky and there’s no better bit of kit than a Celestron telescope to help capture the moon."

Celestron AstroMaster Telescope, was £179, now £134, Amazon

In keeping with Holly's passion for spirituality and lunar energy, the website also features a new podcast called Introducing By The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly will be using the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

