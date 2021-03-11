Phillip Schofield shares rare holiday photo with two daughters The This Morning star was holidaying in Egypt

Phillip Schofield shared a rare peek inside an incredible family holiday on Thursday's installment of This Morning.

The TV presenter and his co-star Holly Willoughby were discussing what countries may begin to open their borders for UK tourists this summer, and how the travel industry will ensure safety measures are upheld following the COVID-19 pandemic.

At one point, they spoke about Egypt as a potential holiday destination – a place where both Phil and Holly have visited in the past.

The ITV show displayed a throwback photo of Phil with his arms around daughters Molly, 28, and Ruby, 25, against the backdrop of the pyramids.

The Dancing on Ice host looked relaxed in a blue striped shirt and sunglasses as he grinned for the throwback photo, which appears to have been taken when his daughters were teenagers.

Philip has a very close relationship with his wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Molly and Ruby. When he announced he was gay in February 2020, he received nothing but support from them, even revealing that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable.

In the past, the 58-year-old has shared glimpses inside their family holidays, which has given fans a look at his stunning holiday home in Portugal.

The property boasts an outdoor swimming pool with jaw-dropping views across the Portuguese hills and a chic cream terrace with an outdoor dining table and lawn area.

The This Morning star owns a beautiful holiday home in Portugal

As well as relaxing in the sun with his family, Phil has also invited his famous friends to visit his Portuguese home, including co-host Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin, and TV presenter Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

No doubt Phil is looking forward to returning once COVID-19 restrictions ease and it is safe to travel, which could be as early as 17 May, according to the government's roadmap.

