You can stay in Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse the Ryan Gosling way – and the price is not what you'd expect

Life in plastic sure can be fantastic, especially if you're staying at Barbie's very own DreamHouse! That's right, the iconic hot pink mansion is back on the market, although for a limited period of time.

Airbnb announced on Monday, June 26 that the grand estate in Malibu, California is available for fans to book starting July 17 for two individual overnight stays for up to two guests on July 21 and 22, just in time for Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

However, the house is being redone Ken style, with cowboy and horse-themed motifs taking over a majority of the space, featuring dramatic horse portraits, hats dangling on the walls, and lots of fringe.

"Located in sunny Malibu, the oceanfront mansion features panoramic views and serves as the perfect backdrop for Ken's picture-plastic paradise," a press release stated.

© Hogwash Studios The exterior of Malibu's Barbie DreamHouse

What's more, guests will be able to stay at the place free of charge (bar taxes, of course), "because Ken couldn't figure out how to put a price on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse – after all, Ken's thing is beach, not math!"

© Joyce Lee The Ken-ified bedroom in Barbie's DreamHouse

Guests will be able to dive into the Mattel icon's expansive closet, inspired by the movie wardrobe sported by Ryan Gosling, have a "beach off" with other guests, learn how to line dance on the tinsel-adorned dancefloor, and even take home a pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.

© Joyce Lee A waterside disco at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse

Those wanting to book the DreamHouse can do so on the Airbnb website, although they'll be responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu to be part of the "Kendom."

© Joyce Lee Take a page from Ken's wardrobe in Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse

Pictures from the home display the quirky sense of style that overtakes the famously pink mansion, including cow-print throw pillows on the lone double bed, a poster for the upcoming movie (in which Ryan stars alongside Margot Robbie's Barbie), saloon doors with the words "Kendom Salon," and a life-size horse statue with a pink feather boa.

© Joyce Lee A roller rink inside Barbie's DreamHouse in Malibu

Some of the more lush amenities include hot-pink loungers beside the pool, a home gym, a gorgeous balcony overlooking the water with a telescope for some stargazing, and a colorful roller rink area. And let's not forget the grill on the lawn with plastic slabs of steak and marinated chicken.

© Joyce Lee Time for a work out at the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse

Ken even received his own description as a host on the Airbnb website, which reads: "Hey there, I'm Ken! I live my life by two Bs: Beach and Barbie. And rollerblades if you count that B.

© Joyce Lee Grab a drink at the Ken bar in Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse

"I'm teaming up with Airbnb and taking over the Malibu DreamHouse while Barbie's away. There's so much stuff to do – some days, I'm not sure what to do first.

"I mean, do you catch waves before or after firing up the grill? And how do you know when to visit the horses? Anyway, I'm excited for you to stay the night so you can do it all and more!"