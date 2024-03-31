Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' secret escape to Australia's Blue Mountains

In an off-the-grid adventure, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, along with their daughters Esmeralda and Amada, discovered the serene beauty of Australia's Blue Mountains, a journey that would leave a lasting impression on both the family and the locals.

Venturing to Scenic World in NSW's famed Blue Mountains, the family immersed themselves in the natural wonders and rich cultural tapestry of the region.

A representative from Scenic World shared with HELLO!, "They were the most charming, warm, and wonderful guests - so interested in all elements of the Blue Mountains including the native flora, fauna, geology, World Heritage status, Indigenous culture and history of the region and Scenic World."

Their genuine curiosity and appreciation for the area were so profound that the rep joked, "If the whole Hollywood thing doesn’t work out for them, they would make incredible guides here at Scenic World!"

The highlight of their visit was undoubtedly the Skyway cable car experience, where the family soared 270 meters above the ancient rainforest canopy, offering them unparalleled views of the Jamison Valley, the iconic Three Sisters, Katoomba Falls, Mount Solitary, and the vast expanse of the Blue Mountains. This moment, suspended in the beauty of nature, was just the beginning of their exploration.

While in the Blue Mountains, celebrities often seek refuge in the luxurious Lilianfels Resort & Spa, a favorite of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. The only 5-star resort in the region, Lilianfels, is a stone's throw away from the Echo Point Lookout and offers guests a blend of natural beauty, opulence and a lavish spa with incredible treatments.

The resort's Darley’s Hatted restaurant, located within the former home of Sir Frederick Darley, offers an unforgettable dining experience, serving contemporary Australian cuisine that highlights fresh, seasonal produce.

Beyond Lilianfels, the Blue Mountains are a haven for food enthusiasts. From the seasonal menus and speciality coffee at Houwnslow to the authentic Korean barbecue at Jiggle, the area boasts a variety of culinary delights.

For those seeking a traditional experience, Megalong Valley Tearooms offers classic scones and apple pie, while The Lookout Echo Point provides stunning views to accompany breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

But the Blue Mountains offer more than just breathtaking views and gourmet meals. At the Kurrara Historic Guesthouse, guests find a sanctuary for health and wellbeing, with yoga classes held in a purpose-built studio.

The region also invites visitors to gaze at the stars with Blue Mountains Stargazing, where astrophysicist Dimitri Douchin guides them through an immersive experience of the cosmos. Additionally, art enthusiasts can unleash their creativity in workshops at Ladybird Creative Design, capturing the local flora and fauna through their artwork.

