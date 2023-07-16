Exploring the wine region in the Provence - one vineyard at a time

When boarding a plane, the on-flight menu usually dictates the start of the holiday - from the food selection to the drinks. But did you know, that when it comes to choosing the beverages, in particular the wine, British Airways go that one step further? I soon discovered this first hand, after being introduced to their very own Master of Wine, Tim Jackson, who took a small, merry group of people on an exciting wine tour around the South of France, to see first hand the process from vineyard to bottle, and how he chooses the wines that are selected on board.

We took wine tasting up in the air and back down again to the vineyards - seeing just how much goes into creating each bottle of wine. From family-run vineyards to the famous Chateau d'Esclans, home of Whispering Angel, we certainly packed a lot in as we toured the famous wine region. What's more, we also got to see the magic of the Provence, with its rolling hills, year-round sun and picturesque chateaus on every corner.

HELLO! went on a wine tasting journey in the Provence with British Airway's Master of Wine, Tim Jackson

Traveling through the Provence

The Provence spans a wide area of Southern France, and we began our adventure exploring the region in Châteauneuf-du-Pape - a beautiful village that even has its own wine museum. Situated between Orange and Avignon, the area boasts a charming castle (well, the ruins) at the top of the hill which was built by Pope John XXII when the Popes were in exile in Avignon in the early 14th century. The main wall is almost all that remains of the castle after it was destroyed in the Wars of Religion, in the 16th century, but it is still worth the walk up for the view alone.

The Provence is home to many beautiful vineyards

In true Provence style, you will find a vineyard located up there too. As well as charming village shops, there are also plenty of tucked away restaurants with divine French cuisine to try. We were lucky enough to eat at La Mere Germaine, a Michelin Star restaurant located on the French Riviera. With elegant floor tiles, mustard seats and a flamboyant art display decorating the walls inside, and a gorgeous outside seating area with stunning views to match, it's a beautiful place to come for a dining experience to remember.

Avignon is well worth a visit

Nearby Avignon is also an incredible town to explore, with a wonderful atmosphere to match. There is something going on during most months of the year, from the Avignon Festival, focusing on film and theatre in July, to a show-stopping Christmas market in December. Independent shops fill the cobbled streets, along with plenty of dining options and the breathtaking Palais de Papes, a listed UNESCO World Heritage Site. For those with more time, the lavender fields slightly further out of the town are also well worth a visit.

Vineyards in the Provence

One of the most famous vineyards situated in the heart of the Provence is Chateau d'Esclans, home of the Whispering Angel rose among others. During the trip, we were lucky enough to try out the entire rose collection on site, including Whispering Angel's big brother, Rock Angel, which, we were informed by Tim, is now available on the menu on First Class British Airways flights.

The chateau opens their doors to visitors on request - which I highly recommend doing - enabling you to tour the beautiful grounds and vineyards, and even purchase one of their famous roses at their on-site shop, a wine lover's idea of heaven.

© HERVE FABRE PHOTOGRAPHY Chateau d'Esclans - home of the Whispering Angel rose

Other must-try wines from their collection are The Pale - the least expensive of the roses, and the most subtle too, designed for those 'starting out' on their rose journey. The Garrus at the other end of the price scale is also worth trying on that special occasion. Made from century-old Grenache vines and Rolle, aged in French oak barrels, it's something else.

Another beautiful vineyard located in Châteauneuf-du-Pape is Celliar Des Princes, where visitors can go and enjoy wine tasting and purchase wines there. So popular is this vineyard that Tim handpicked the Hauts des Côteaux 2017 wine to go on the current First Class menu on BA. This red wine is delicious, and we very much enjoyed tasting it on site. With layers of kirsch, strawberry, earth, leather, and a hint of oak, it's the ideal wine to pair with spicy food or hearty beef dishes.

Celliar Des Princes vineyard in Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Lastly, I recommend a visit to Domaine Roger Perrin, a vineyard with a big heart. This family-run business spans back generations and the passion behind each bottle was so evident to see. The Mes Belles Vignes Ventoux Blanc 2022 - a white wine - was chosen by Tim for the current BA wine menu in Club World. It boasts a rich mix of pear, white peach, honeysuckle and brown spice, but with a fine line of citrus acidity, and pairs well with creamy fish, chicken and cheeses. The vineyard allows visitors to come along to the estate to both taste and purchase the wines on site.

Staying in the Provence

During our French adventure, we were lucky enough to stay at Chateau De Varenne, the most charming, family-run hotel that was so beautifully decorated, everything looked like it belonged on a film set. From the sprawling grounds, complete with an outdoor pool and gorgeous views, to the individually named guest rooms, which were both stylish and cozy, while the bathrooms were filled with L'occitane toiletries. Breakfast was included with the stay, and featured an assortment of goods from the local farm shop and bakery - from fresh bread and pastries to cheese and cold cut meats, coffee and fruit juice. Divine.

Flying to the Provence

For those inspired to take a trip to the South of France this summer, or simply enjoy the luxury of trying out some of Tim's handpicked wines on board of BA, the airline company have many packages on offer. Two example packages are listed below.

For travel 1 - 7 September, travelling in Euro Traveller with baggage included: British Airways flies from London Heathrow to Nice from £145 return per person, including taxes, fees and carrier charges.

For travel 1 – 7 September, travelling in Club Europe with baggage included: British Airways flies from London Heathrow to Nice from £370 return per person, including taxes, fees and carrier charges.

The Whispering Angel rose bar in British Airway's T5 lounge

What's more, British Airways have recently launched a Whispering Angel rose bar located in their business class lounge at the B Gates in Heathrow Terminal 5, allowing customers to enjoy a chilled glass of the popular rose before boarding their flight.

For more information, visit BritishAirways.com