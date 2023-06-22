We went poolside at the iconic Nikki Beach hotels – do they live up to the hype?

While packing a suitcase and heading for the French Riviera, the pull of the Nikki Beach clubs in St Tropez and Monte Carlo was irresistible.

Known globally for being the playground of glamour, each club is a jewel in the Nikki Beach crown, dressed in trademark dazzling white. Do you sunbathe first, reading the book you bought at the airport? Or do you get your swimsuit on and jump right in? We think we know the answer.

© PIERRE GIRAUD Nikki Beach is known for being the playground of glamoru

We had barely landed in France before we arrived at the doors of Nikki Beach, which is under two hours away from Nice airport. Nestled on the breathtaking Pampelonne beach and boasting spa facilities as well as a world-class restaurant, Nikki Beach St Tropez is an ideal place for some light celeb spotting and catching an eyeful of the latest in fashion.

Impressions of Nikki Beach St Tropez

Shaded by palm trees and decked out in white, every day there is a heavenly celebration of life. With a good view of the crystal-clear waters and golden sands, it offered a truly picturesque backdrop. We felt instantly revived from city life.

© PIERRE GIRAUD Inside the beachfront St Tropez hotel with spa facilities

After an icy mojito to cool down from the heat, lunchtime was upon us, and it didn’t disappoint. There really is something for everyone on this menu, which is packed full of indulgent flavours (truffle fans unite) but the spaghetti gamberetti was to die for.

As the day went on, plates were cleared away and the mood slowly started to shift from gentle charm to party vibes. The DJs curate the mood from dawn till dusk at Nikki while people let their hair down. Lounging right by the pool, we alternated between taking dips and sips of our cocktails. The place was buzzing yet solidly stylish right until home time.

© PIERRE GIRAUD Inside the beachfront St Tropez hotel with spa facilities

A tour around town

Of course, the next day, we had to pay a visit to the charming town of St Tropez itself. The Instagrammable winding streets lined with pastel coloured buildings and little boutique shops made us feel like we were walking through a film set. Munching on a tarte Tropézienne, the local market offered something for all senses, with fresh produce, herbs and seafood on sale. Previously a major French port, the town’s rich history and charm was complemented by the impressive display of luxury yachts.

Racing off to Monte Carlo



We crossed the border into Monaco after a short drive down the coast. This is where people come to see and be seen, so if you’re going to go, make sure to pack your best! Home of the iconic Formula 1 circuit, the city sees celebs and royalty flock to watch the race every May. In a city of skyscrapers, a rooftop bar feels like the only way to go. As the only rooftop offering in Monte Carlo, we were off to Nikki Beach once more.

© Nikki Beach The Nikki Beach menus have something for everyone

The venue, located at the top of the towering Fairmont hotel, boasted the same theme but with a whole new flavour to it. The skyscrapers of Monte Carlo were an urban jungle and it was hard to know where to look first. This incarnation had a more relaxed vibe during the day, with another world class menu of food and drinks on offer. A day spent working on your summer tan with a glass of wine feels like a dream, and we weren’t ready to go home.

To book, visit nikkibeach.com.