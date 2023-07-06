48 hours in Picasso's Málaga hometown: What to do and see

If you’re hankering for a holiday that is the ideal blend of culture and respite, then Málaga is the place for you. With its humming atmosphere, mappable streets and buzzy haunts, the Spanish city could tick all your getaway boxes. Just a two-hour flight from London, the beachside metropolis offers a straightforward bolt, saturated with activities for families, singles and couples to enjoy.

It’s no secret that Málaga is hugely proud of its reputation as Pablo Picasso’s birthplace. So on the artistic front, there is plenty to sink your teeth into visually. For the cultural polymaths among us, the city also boasts magnificent churches, traditional restaurants and ancient architecture, so there never need be a dull moment.

© Getty Málaga is Pablo Picasso's hometown

Where to stay

Palacio Solecio

© Palacio Solecio Palacio Solecio's beautiful indoor courtyard

Located smack bang in the centre of Málaga’s Old Town, the Palacio Solecio is the city’s first true luxury boutique hotel. The hotel opened in 2019 and was built in the 18th century by Felix Solecio. Naturally, the architecture is exquisite. The hotel boasts a towering stone façade and upon entry, one is confronted by a beautiful staircase flanked by hand-crafted cobbled floors curated from a seascape of mussel-shaped stones. The hotel has been transformed in recent years by designer Antonio Obrador, having remained derelict for eight decades.

© Palacio Solecio The hotel is the city’s first true luxury boutique hotel

The piece-de-resistance of the hotel is the picturesque indoor courtyard where guests can enjoy traditional Spanish cuisine within an intimate square cloister of arches that are punctuated by greenery. At hotel restaurant Balusta, feast upon must-taste Andalusian dishes such as ajoblanco and croquetas served up by Michelin-starred chef José Carlos García. Kick back while you dine, knowing that if you fancy a post-munch stroll, you can simply slip out of the hotel doors and immediately immerse yourself in the city bustle.

© Palacio Solecio The hotel is conveniently located in the Old Town

Guest rooms offer a quiet luxury with their spacious layouts, divinely comfortable beds, parquet flooring, and moody lighting. Each room has its own colour scheme inspired by traditional Spanish playing cards translated into the form of Andalusian artwork and soft furnishings.

© Palacio Solecio Guest rooms offer up a colourful yet quiet luxury

There’s an undeniably personal touch to the hotel, spanning staff approachability to the minute decorative detailing. The hotel is on Calle Granada, the original road that led to Granada. Pomegranate motifs can be spotted dotted all over Granada, therefore the pomegranate symbol has become synonymous with the Andalusian palace.

What to do

Visit an art exhibition

Málaga has a wealth of museums and galleries to explore

It goes without saying that there is a wealth of cultural activities to throw yourself into during your Spanish soiree. With its strong ties to Picasso, the city provided copious amounts of art to muse at the Museo de Picasso, MAUS, the Pompidou Centre, and the Museo Carmen Thyssen. From modern to medieval art, there’s something for everyone to aesthetically unpick.

© Getty Casa Natal de Picasso, Pablo Picasso's birthplace

Delve into the life of Picasso during your stay, and discover all about the controversial artist’s family background and influences. The Museo De Picasso, a personal favourite is located just a few minutes walk from the Palacio Solecio (when we say the hotel is central, we really mean central.) Task yourself with separating the art from the artists during the didactic experience which will inform you of the iconic Spaniard’s communist beliefs, perception of women and key artistic inspiration - his own father.

The Museo De Picasso houses 233 Picasso works

It’s not every day you can get up close and personal with a priceless Picasso, and the museum has 233 paintings to dissect. The artist created approximately 40,000 artworks throughout his life, and upon his death in April 1973, left a large number of them to his family. The Picasso clan did not have the money to pay the subsequent inheritance tax, so struck up an accord with the government to pay them in Picasso’s works. Multiple pieces with personal sentiments Picasso did not want to sell were handed over and publicly displayed for all to marvel at.

Discover the Alcazaba fortress

© Getty The towering walls of Alcazaba

La Alcazaba is Málaga’s most prestigious landmark and overlooks the city from a panoramic hilltop. The fortification is one of the best-preserved Moorish fortress palaces in Spain and is one of two fortresses in the city, the other being the Castillo de Gibralfaro. Meander through the picture-perfect courtyards, inhale the scent of the sour orange trees, sneak a peek into Antonio Bandera’s rooftop pad from the fortress’ heights and gander at the artisan Muslim architecture.

Marvel at the beautiful Islamic architecture

The cobbled paths, vanilla, salmon and cream-coloured walls and basalt limestone decor make for the perfect Instagrammable moment, complete with fuchsia blooms and luscious foliage that line the fortress walls. Summer garden inspo has never blossomed so seamlessly.

Hit the beach

© Getty Soak up the sun and hit the beach after a jam-packed day of culture

Once you're psychologically sodden with culture, it’s time to hit the beach. Ten minutes from the hotel you’ll find a long stretch of black beach where locals kick back and relax. It might not exude the same serenity as one belonging to the Bahamas, but for youngsters, it’s perfectly vibey.

Where to shop

Joan Charity and Vintage Shop

Joan Vintage Charity Shop has highly affordable designer finds on offer

London, Paris and Milan are revered for their fashion connotations, yet (wrongly) Spain has never quite garnered the same level of attention. Home to names such as Cristóbal Balenciaga, Loewe, Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne and Manolo Blahnik, the Spanish fashion scene is a force to be reckoned with. Plus, when it comes to thrift, Málaga did not come to play.

© Palacio Solecio Once you're finished shopping, head back to the Palacio Solecio to unwind

Joan Charity and Vintage Shop is an absolute gem of a find. Bag Burberry pieces, Custo Barcelona cops, Tommy Hilfiger staples and Carolina Herrera one-offs for delightfully affordable prices. My suitcase was certainly heavier upon departure from the city.

To book your stay, visit palaciosolecio.com