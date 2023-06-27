We visited Calista Luxury Resort, the Turkish hotel where Barack Obama once stayed

If you're searching for a luxurious getaway that will impress all your family members, look no further than Calista Luxury Resort in Belek, Turkey.

Situated on the Mediterranean Sea, and boasting lush botanical gardens, mesmerising architecture, and an array of dining destinations, it's no wonder this resort is a hit for holidaymakers. Here’s why we love it…

The hotel

A hotel steeped in true decadence, from Versace carpets to Swarovski chandeliers, Calista Luxury Resort meets every holiday wishlist, and is based just 27km from the airport and 35km from the centre of Antalya.

The resort rooms and suites are plenty spacious (making it perfect for families) and come equipped with handy tech like a smart home system operable from the beach. Depending on your requirements, you can choose to stay in a variety of rooms, from a family room to a corner suite, or even the presidential suite where Barack Obama once stayed during the G-20 summit.

For something a little more secluded, the resort offers a selection of private villas which come with sheltered gardens and exclusive pools, plus access to a range of offerings like a private sauna, Jacuzzi, and personal chef. Ooh la la!

The resort is also home to not one, but seven swimming pools, including indoor and outdoor heated pool, and a child-friendly pool with water slides.

Where to eat

Foodies will rejoice at the multiple dining options available at the resort, from a flavoursome international buffet to a selection of stylish a la carte restaurants.

Spend an evening sampling the Italian specialties at Timo or dine at Sakura for mouthwatering Asian cuisine. Brand new for this summer, guests can also enjoy eating at the a la carte Seafood restaurant Savor which is located just next to the beach. And if you're looking for a little nightlife, be sure to check out the Charm Bar at the beach.

Plus, if you book the Ultra All-Inclusive package, you can expect unlimited access to food and beverage options, like the international buffet at the main restaurant Bellum.

What to do

The family-friendly hotel offers a range of activities to make your holiday unforgettable regardless of your age.

For families with young children, Calista offers the Calhippo Kids Club, where little ones aged between four and 12 can enjoy fun-filled and engaging programs including arts and crafts, games, and sports.

While young guests are having fun under the supervision of experienced staff, parents can relax at the Callos Spa, choosing from a menu of relaxing treatments designed to help you unwind, rejuvenate, and restore your body and mind.

For the more adventurous and sporty types, water sports, beach volleyball and tennis are available to partake in. And if you're still full of energy afterwards, the friendly staff at the resort can help to arrange a trip to the nearby ancient city of Perge, or even the spectacular Manavgat Waterfalls. The choice is yours!

Book your stay Calista Luxury Resort now.