New York City's iconic Village Halloween Parade 2023 - where to view, what to wear

Halloween in New York City is one of the most exciting days of the year. Prepare to see adults and children of all ages dressed up in full costume - people don't dress up half-hearted in the Big Apple. But would you expect anything less?

From Barbie to Taylor Swift, lifesized pizza slices to NYC rats, the costumes are creative and wild, and we are all here for it. If you are visiting NYC for spooky season and want to make sure you celebrate in style while in the Big Apple, then the city's iconic Village Halloween Parade is highly recommended to get the full Halloween experience just by viewing alone.

© Anadolu Agency NYC Village Halloween Parade

It can be pretty overwhelming knowing exactly where to go for the best viewing spot, or knowing what exactly to dress up as for it - especially if you are planning on going along to walk the parade. We have all the answers covered below, to ensure you have the most spooktacular time this Halloween!

Where to watch the Village Halloween Parade - and attend the pre and after-party

The iconic Village Halloween Parade is back for its 50th year, and it's expected to be bigger and better than ever! Due to the crowds and difficulty in getting a good viewing spot, The Dominick - located in SoHo - has got you covered, offering an exclusive pre-parade cocktail party, offering direct float viewing and even VIP access to participate in the parade.

The Dominick Hotel is hosting the ultimate pre-parade party

The official afterparty will be held at none other than Webster Hall - with their party, aptly named Webster Hell, guaranteed to be the perfect end to spooky season.

What time does the Village Halloween start?

The parade starts at 7pm in Lower Manhattan and ends at 11pm. The Village Halloween Parade runs straight up Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to West 15th Street in Manhattan. Viewing spots are at both sides of Sixth Avenue from King Street to West 15th Street. There are also crowds between Bleecker Street and 14th Street. Getting a spot early is vital.

© ANDREA RENAULT Expect to see incredibly creative costumes

What is the Village Halloween Parade theme?

This year for 2023, the theme of the parade is Upside/ Down, Inside/ Out. Expect to see lots of creative takes on this theme, which all will be revealed on Tuesday.

© VIEW press The parade is a must-see for anyone new to the city

Can I participate in the Village Halloween Parade?

Anyone in costume can walk the Village Halloween Parade, which is the main requirement! For more information, visit the parade's official website.

© VIEW press What will you dress up as this year?

What can I expect to see at the Village Halloween Parade?

This year, as well as the thousands of people dressed up participating in the parade, it promises to showcase giant puppets galore, over 50 bands representing music from around the world, dancers of all styles, and creative artists.