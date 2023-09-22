Relax on the Turkish Riviera at Cullinan Belek hotel - review

Holidaying in the Mediterranean is always a good idea: blue seas and skies with golden sand and sunsets, but while you can expect the stress to sail away once arriving, picking your destination can be tricky.

I visited Antalya's five-star Cullinan Belek hotel, and I could confidently recommend to anyone for their summer holiday...

The moment you enter, you're greeted with tranquil luxury

The rooms

I stayed in a Superior Room Swim-Up, which, as the name suggests, was true, private, luxury.

Although the pool was shared by other rooms on either side, it still felt incredibly exclusive, and the terrace area caught a late afternoon light, perfect for coming back from the pool for a snooze before dinner. Or a midnight dip!

You can dip your toes in the pool from the comfort of your own swim up room

The amenities were everything you'd expect in five-star luxury: the mini-fridge was stocked regularly and the bathrooms were packed with Bulgari products. The beds were some of the comfiest I've ever tried, and the rooms even came with a pillow menu to choose from, which you could sort via your private concierge.

We often grabbed a beer and enjoyed it while dipping our toes in the pool, which sometimes made it difficult to drag ourselves to the restaurants, which brings me on to...

Mare Main served up a huge buffet from dawn until dusk - with a great view!

The food

First things first: the choice was unparalleled. For lunch, you can head to any of the 'snack bars', but don't let the name fool you; the menus were full of hearty main meals and sides.

We started each day with the buffet from Main Mare, but the choice was slightly overwhelming so we actually found it easier just to grab a pastry (or two...!), as staff would bring fruit platters to guests by the pool (but more on that later).

Each restaurant provided a different world cuisine, but of course we started, as any good tourist, with the Hasir Turkish one. The manti was utterly delicious (along with the mixed grill), which we ordered twice more during the trip.

Hasir restaurant offered authentically Turkish food

For evening meals, dining in the restaurants is an additional fee - unless you choose Main Mare buffet, which is brilliant for families as there are quite literally hundreds of things to choose from - but totally worth it.

Just make sure you're hungry for each evening meal, as they bring round sharing starters before you've even glanced at your menu. The Yamas Greek restaurant took us by surprise as they brought out salads, dips, cheeses, and bread while we put our order in for Panga Fish. However, the real star of the show was the tahini soufflé, which was unlike any pudding I had tried before!

The staff performed traditional Greek dancing and put on a plate-smashing show, and we could see that the kids around us loved it.

Before dinner, you have to try the bars on site - our favourite was the Azure Pool Bar

For meat lovers, the Beef Grill Club is a dream come true. The waiters knew each cut of meat in depth, and the Chateaubriand was sheer perfection. The steaks were cooked in front of you, which is something you would pay a lot in London for, plus it was an upstairs restaurant, giving you a spectacular view of the stunning resort.

Once again, they nailed the pudding - trust me, save room for the Baklava ice cream dessert.

The final standout meal was the Asian Breeze Teppanyaki, which would be ideal if you're visiting with a partner, as it's a small, intimate experience where you're taken through the most incredible Japanese menu.

The chef invites you to have a go at flipping eggs yourself (spoiler: I was dreadful) before artistically serving up sushi, salmon, and other delights.

My tip is, however much you are tempted, do NOT order more sushi when they offer. We were stuffed by the end and wished we had saved room!

The hotel is huge but easy to find each restaurant and bar... and pool, of course

Everything else

Don't be put off by thinking five-star luxury is either too stuffy or too sterilised; Cullinan Belek was full of playful extras.

For example, the staff around the pools whiz past you on rollerblades (nerve-wracking at first, until you realise how quickly they can get you a replacement Cucumbertini, our favourite cocktail).

Each staff member brought sunbathers platters of tropical fruit every morning, so you could slurp on watermelon before your first dip in the pool.

The Aqua park was stuff of dreams!

While the pool around the kids' (oh who am I kidding, my guest and I had a few goes on the waterslide!) waterpark was perfect for families, there was still a quieter one near the swim-up rooms, and of course the beach.

Despite it being the start of summer in a huge resort, we never struggled to find sun loungers and it still felt incredibly tranquil to get through our reading list.

Top up your tan at the Beach Pool

Plus, no more squinting at your Kindle, as a brilliant lady came around every afternoon to clean everyone's sunglasses!

And I bet families, couples, or hen parties would LOVE the Diamond Show Centre. There was no need to book, and as it was situated in the middle of all the restaurants, you could pop over straight after dinner (via the bar, of course) for a wonderfully colourful variety show. Think a mini Cirque du Soleil, but with unlimited cocktails and a sunset backdrop...

And unlike busy service desks in other hotels, your concierge is helpfully just a WhatsApp away, making dinner reservations and enquiries about entertainment seamless.

Unwind in Cullinan Belek's stunning spa

The spa was heavenly: I adored my massage and the pool was stunning, but I did prefer the outdoor ones for that all-important Vitamin D.

My visit with my best friend was everything we wanted: we left tanned, rested, and rejuvenated. From breakfast and lunch to dinner and cocktails with every treatment, sunbathing and swimming in between, we were taken care of beautifully.

Plus, I loved the Turkish manti so much, I've tried to recreate it at home twice, but sadly, I think I'll just have to come back to Cullinan Belek to enjoy it properly!

Book here: booking.com

