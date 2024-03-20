I stayed at Vrbo's Holiday Home of the Year in Goldie Hawn and the Beckhams' favorite getaway in Muskoka – why I recommend you do too

Muskoka, part of the Ontario cottage county in Canada, has become the stomping ground for many of the rich and famous in the past few decades, boasting lavish lakeside holiday mansions owned by many of the world's elite (they have a street called "Billionaire's Row," that says it all).

A-list celebrities like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, David and Victoria Beckham, Cindy Crawford, and more have all owned or do own homes there, while others like Justin Bieber and Tom Hanks have reportedly vacationed there often.

While relatively more obscure as a "must visit" vacation spot for much of the world outside of those in the know in Northern Canada, I had the opportunity to do so courtesy of Vrbo.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt once called Muskoka home and vacationed there with their family often

When I was invited to experience their "Holiday Home of the Year" for 2024 in Canada, fittingly in Muskoka, I came as a pseudo-expert on the location, having stayed at Muskoka twice during the summer in years past (*cue incessant fact spouting*).

But there's a whole other world to discover in the almost hamlet-like district in the winter time, with its small towns and wooded retreats, and I'm here to tell you why, like every other famous person you may follow, you should go there too.

© Vrbo Vrbo's Falcon's Nest home in Muskoka

The Stay

I stayed at Falcon's Nest, located a few minutes' drive away from nearby towns like Huntsville and Bracebridge, and it is as majestic and cozy as the name suggests – it took me a full minute of gliding each time between the master bedroom on the second floor to the kitchen, and then the additional bedrooms below, and I felt fuzzy enough all day long.

© Vrbo Falcon's Nest is a picturesque getaway in the fall, but wintertime proves even more beautiful

On a summer's day, you wake up to the morning sun shining its light on one of Muskoka's thousands of spectacular lakes (specifically Lake Muskoka here) staring right at you, a burst of greenery all beyond you – but in the winter, it's a white wonderland, right from the frozen lake to the snow cover all around you.

During a good snowfall season, Falcon's Nest becomes its own little nook in the woods, a place to decompress or take in the beauty of a nice cup of tea in the Muskoka Room, a feature several homes in the area have featuring a terrace looking out onto the view below.

© Vrbo The home boasts all the amenities you can ask for, meaning you might never need to leave

With every amenity you can ask for (a dishwasher, Keurig machine, laundry too!), spacious and warm bedrooms, designated communal spaces, books, board games, an outdoor hot tub, AND a fire pit (s'mores, anyone?), who needs to go canoeing in the summer when you can just find an excuse to cozy up inside?

And, the best part – like all Vrbo homes, when you book your luxury stay, you get an entire property to yourself, so that massive space is all yours! What's more, you can even plan events at Falcon's Nest, which has hosted weddings, retreats, and all sorts of parties.

© Vrbo Soak up some warmth with a bonfire at your own outdoor fire pit

Accommodates: 12 people (6 bedrooms with 5.5 bathrooms)

Price: About £1115 per night (£112 per person/per night) OR $1400 per night (est. $140 per person/per night)

© Getty Images Make use of the classic Muskoka chairs and just unwind

The Activities

Now, if you're the sort to find thrill in exploring your vacation spot, you're in luck – Muskoka has a lot to offer in the summer, with its many water sports, waterside barbeques, and the like. But the winter's no slouch either.

© Getty Images Winter visitors take on adventure sports of all kinds, including ice skating and snowmobiling

If you happen to stop by after a heavy round of snow, then may I recommend dog sledding? Let some of the strongest (and cutest) dogs in Muskoka take you around a trail of some of the most picturesque scenes in the country on a sled that YOU'LL be driving (spoiler alert: it's not as scary as it seems, trust).

But if more low-key activities are your speed, then be sure to hit up some of the charming waterfalls in Bracebridge, or the Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery for a tour of their massive cranberry farming enterprise (which you can ice skate around), a sip of their multitude of cranberry wines, and, of course, cranberry (and blueberry) themed eats.

© HELLO! Our canine friends for dog sledding day

If even more low-key is your speed, curl up with a book or movie outside your Vrbo home by the water (or looking out at the water from the window) or book a private massage right in your own home, partaking in one of the area's favorite unwinding rituals.

© Vrbo If activities aren't your thing, find a spot to simply relax in or around your Vrbo home

The Food

Muskoka and its residents pride themselves on their expert use of local produce. Talking to any one of the area's longtime residents will show you just how much they appreciate living off what the area has to offer.

The region will not only birth some beautiful wines, but also many herbs and mushrooms, game meat, and who's to forget maple – many residents who grow maple trees in their yards use taps of their own to produce their own sap.

© Getty Images Local produce is a huge part of the Muskoka landscape, including maple and cranberries

Muskoka also boasts its very own favorite pastry, courtesy of BeaverTails, established in 1978 as the purveyor of the area's favorite fried dough snack, or one of Ontario's signature deep fried butter tarts. Make sure to save plenty of room for them, though, they're not lite bites!

If you're feeling particularly swanky, though, local private chefs in the area will happily prepare meals for your pleasure in your own home, as we were treated to a seven course masterclass ourselves courtesy of chef David Friesen.

Recommended stops: Tall Trees, Crossroads, That Little Place by The Lights

© Getty Images Grab a BeaverTail, a local delicacy, while you're at it!

Tips

If you're going in the winter, bundling up is key! It may not be biting cold all the time, but no harm in packing a good pair of thick woolen socks.

Having a car or any means to drive around is always handy, whether it's your own vehicle or a taxi service booked in advance.

Try and catch a sunrise each morning you're there, you won't regret it.

If you're unsure of what to do, ask the homeowner. While this definitely extends to Vrbo, any holiday homeowner is your best friend on these kinds of getaways.

