Why SO Sotogrande Hotel is the ultimate Spanish retreat where family fun meets luxury

I had the privilege of exploring the SO Sotogrande Hotel, and I'm still in awe of its beauty. It's as if modernity meets whimsy in this place, a unique combination you hardly find elsewhere. The Mediterranean Sea lay ahead like a dreamy vision that left me speechless. Brimming with excitement, it was easy to spot the nearby golf courses and the Santa María Polo Club Sotogrande, just a quick ten-minute drive away.

Every month at SO Sotogrande Hotel offers something new and exciting to enjoy, from cooking classes to wine tasting and thrilling polo matches. There's also a fantastic pool and spa for relaxation and leisure.

Cleanliness is important to me, and I was really impressed by how clean and well-maintained the hotel was. Every corner was sparkling clean, and it was clear that the staff paid a lot of attention to even the smallest details. It made me feel comfortable and at ease during my stay.

Where to eat at SO Sotogrande

Let's delve deeper into the amazing dining options that the SO Sotogrande Hotel has to offer.

This place is a treasure trove for food enthusiasts like me, with its three unique restaurants that cater to a variety of tastes.

For those with a penchant for Andalusian culture, Cortijo Santa María 1962 is a culinary time machine. Not only does it tantalise the taste buds, but it also transports you through the rich flavours of the region. Dining here isn't just a meal; it's a cultural immersion that brings the essence of Andalusia to your plate.

Cortijo Marxa Chiringuito, situated by the inviting poolside, is a true gem for those who love outdoor dining. Imagine indulging in scrumptious barbecues while lounging by the water. The sizzle of the grill and the refreshing cocktails create a symphony of flavours and relaxation.

The Discover Marxa Chiringuito Society Clubhouse is a true culinary haven. With a menu that spans a wide range of dishes, it's a place where you can explore different tastes from around the world. And the bonus? The terrace offers breathtaking views that turn each meal into a sensory journey.

What to do at SO Sotogrande

Sports

SO Sotogrande Hotel is the ideal destination for a luxurious and relaxing stay. With activities like golf, horse riding and tennis as well as an on-site spa and fitness centre, there is plenty to keep you entertained. The refreshing outdoor pool is perfect for cooling off in the summer months while the restaurant offers delicious meals that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.

My stay took an exciting turn as I had the privilege of being a part of something truly special - the Father and Sons Polo Tournament. This remarkable event marked the celebration of Sotogrande's 60th anniversary, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to witness an exhibition polo match, expertly organised in collaboration with Ayala Polo Club and Iberian Polo.

The Spa

The attentive staff strive to make your stay as comfortable as possible, with their attention to detail ensuring that everything from the bedding to breakfast service is taken care of.

But I found one thing very special - the spa. A place where I enjoyed getting treatments to help my body and mind feel better. The spa has an indoor pool, sauna, and Hammam where I relaxed, and took treatments like cryotherapy and physiotherapy.

La Reserva Club: Where the beach meets the hills

Now, this was a unique experience I'll never forget. La Reserva Club de Sotogrande brought the beach to the hills, and it was like a dream come true. Walking on the sandy shores in the middle of the hills felt surreal. The place was perfect for families, and I enjoyed every moment of soaking up the summer vibes in this one-of-a-kind lagoon setting.

As someone who appreciates great food paired with stunning vistas, dining at the waterside restaurant at The Beach was a heavenly match. The dishes not only delighted my taste buds but also offered healthy options crafted from fresh ingredients. I was particularly impressed by the chef's ability to blend flavours from around the world with a touch of Andalusian flair. It was a culinary delight that truly pampered my palate.

In the end, my time at SO Sotogrande Hotel was amazing. I loved the beautiful views, the clean and comfortable surroundings, and the delicious food. The activities and amenities made my stay truly enjoyable, and the spa was a real highlight. Whether you're looking for relaxation or excitement, this hotel has something for everyone.

How to get to SO Sotogrande

From New York: The best way to get to Sotogrande from New York is by taking a new direct flight from Newark Airport to Malaga via United Airlines. Once at Malaga Airport, a taxi ride to Sotogrande takes approximately 1 hour.

From London: If you're travelling from London, you have two options:

Fly to Gibraltar Airport and then take a 30-minute taxi ride to Sotogrande. Alternatively, you can fly to Malaga Airport and then take a taxi from there to Sotogrande.

In a nutshell, my time at SO Sotogrande Hotel was like stepping into a luxurious paradise. The stunning views, the attention to cleanliness, the delectable food, and the array of activities made it an unforgettable experience. If you're looking for a place to relax, indulge, and create lasting memories, this is the place to be. I can't wait to go back!

For additional information, please visit the website of SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel

