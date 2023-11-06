6 wonderful things to do in London in November 2023

London in the autumn is an orange-hued love affair as the leaves turn amber and set the parks ablaze with their vibrant colours. From brisk walks in London's royal parks to hot chocolate dates along the Thames, November is the perfect time to simmer down in the city before the chaos of Christmas ensues.

If you're looking for inspiration on what to do in the city this month, HELLO!'s team have been busy hunting out the very best restaurants, exciting new activities, cosy cafés, exhilarating West End shows and more to ease your seasonal planning.

Get ready to don your finest knitwear and wrap up for an unmissable edit of the best things to do in London in November 2023.

Best restaurants to visit in London in November

Ramen to roast dinners and pasta to pastries, delight in the London restaurants and fabulous foodie spots HELLO! has been loving this month.

Celebrate Diwali at one of London's oldest Indian restaurants Where better to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, than at one of London's oldest Indian restaurants, Babur, which was last year crowned the capital's Best Asian Restaurant? A true gem in south-east London, Babur is serving up a divine Diwali menu on Sunday 12 November consisting of three courses, with the option to add expertly picked wines. The restaurant's beautiful Rajasthani marquee will be dressed in dazzling Diwali décor and guests will dine amongst candlelight, while a Bollywood dance group will entertain and perform live. The highlights of the set menu include a steamed sea bass with spiced coconut chutney, minced mutton kebab, and buffalo milk kheer, also known as Indian rice pudding. The £50 menu, or £65 with paired wine, will be available on the evening of 12 November for the main Diwali event, but will also run until the end of the month so there's plenty of opportunity to try it. As someone who is a big fan of Babur and who has visited various times over the years, I can confidently say this celebration should be an evening to remember. On my most recent dine at Babur, I had the juicy and flavoursome lamb chops which are an absolute must-order, as well as the classic but everyone's favourite combo of tikka butter masala with pilau rice, peshwari naan, and dal makhni. Babur's signature special to look out for, and given the unique presentation you won't miss it, is the chicken Chettinad – black pepper chicken masala hidden under a cone-shaped rice wafer that you crack into. Reviewed by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor



Tuck into Spanish delights at Tapas Revolution Tapas Revolution in Westfield Stratford City is the perfect post-shopping pit stop. This casual eatery brings the colourful cuisine and culinary delights of Spain to London with a vibrant menu curated by critically acclaimed chef Omar Allibhoy. London's food scene isn't short of imaginative fusion eateries serving up flamboyant dishes and towering desserts served on mythical platters of dry ice, yet I found the simplicity of Tapas Revolution's offering incredibly refreshing - just simple, Spanish cuisine as it should be. Menu highlights included the melt-in-the-mouth Jamon Iberica and pork belly croquettes, followed by the fiery Argentinian prawns served in bubbling garlic and chilli oil, and seared chorizo slices. I dove into the Arroz de Cerdo - a hearty rice dish served in a seriously rich sauce; the perfect accompaniment to a generous jug of Sangria. The restaurant's mantra is "our food is meant to be shared," but when you take a bite, you likely won't want to! Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Lifestyle Writer



Feast on Italian tapas at Como Garden © Ryan O'Donoghue Photographer Como Garden is the latest offering on High Street Kensington’s bustling shopping street. Located opposite Kensington Palace, it benefits from a very touristy location - but take it from someone who worked in the area for the best part of six years, this doesn’t always go hand-in-hand with quality. I was pleasantly surprised by my visit to the restaurant, however. Branding itself an Italian tapas restaurant, we were advised to order three dishes per person from its wide-ranging menu, which covers all the basics from burrata to pizza and pasta. The starters were probably my favourite; crispy bruschetta laden down with punchy garlic-infused cherry tomatoes and a melt in your mouth arancini. The mains were more generously sized – a gooey, cheesy lasagne was the ultimate comfort food, and I was impressed by the mozzarella stuffed ravioli. I tried the baked aubergine as a side but wished I’d gone for something a little greener. Of course, there is always room for dessert, and we shared a delightfully creamy tiramisu. As for the décor, the venue is extremely Instagram-friendly, making it the perfect spot for a cosy date night. The small room is tastefully decked out with boho lampshades, velvet lined booths, and a fairy light adorned tree with low-hanging branches for added ambience. ambience. It's worth noting that this festive season Como Garden will be serving a series of limited-edition panettones, including a pistachio and white chocolate flavour, and a rich salted caramel - so book your table now! Reviewed by Kate Thomas, Lifestyle Managing Editor



Take a tour of Asia at Sticky Mango Sticky Mango, where to start? This place is Nirvana for fans of Southeast Asian food. Known for its sophisticated dining and Instagrammable settings – think quirky vibrant art and faux cherry blossom cascading from the ceiling – Sticky Mango has just opened its newest branch in Tower Bridge. The views of the river and one of London's most iconic landmarks were enough to entice me in, but I'd also heard rave reviews about the food. And I'm pleased to say, they are all completely justified. When my friend and I dined there, we spent a good amount of time deliberating over what to order because everything generally sounded amazing. I would have been happy with anything, it's just one of those places where you can't go wrong. You can easily take a tour of Asia with the variety of dishes, from Malaysian chicken curry puffs to Thai spiced scallops. For our pan-Asian feast, we indulged in the crispy chicken and shrimp nam rolls which we ate wrapped in a gem lettuce leaf as per the chef's suggestion, and also the black pepper prawns, taking each bite with a chunk of sweet dehydrated pineapple, again as recommended by the chef. For mains, my absolute favourite was the miso glazed black cod, which was surprisingly meaty in texture, served on a bed of pickled daikon and cucumber salad. We also shared half of a Singapore chilli lobster which came with an innovative fried bao bun – this one's for spice lovers as it does heat up your mouth pretty quickly. Each dish was beautifully presented and the service was so warm and friendly. An 11 out of ten rating from two very happy diners. Reviewed by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor

Best luxury activities to do in London in November

From Champagne tasting to cabaret shows, lean into luxury this month with a glittering schedule of art exhibitions, autumn pop ups, Pilates classes and more.

Stretch & Sushi at London's most glamorous hotel Forget wine and dine, it's all about Stretch and Sushi this November. A treat for Pilates enthusiasts, London's Nobu Hotel has a lavish new offering combining wholesome Pilates with a ritzy dining experience in their stunning Portman Square restaurant. As a fan of both Pilates and Japanese cuisine, I jumped at the opportunity to spend my afternoon indulging in both. The class, led by Marsha Lindsay, provided a next level ab and glute burn as we were guided through a series of exercises on the Reformer carriage. The studio is a total zen den too, with immaculate equipment and natural light providing a calming workout space. Available Monday to Saturday lunchtimes and afternoons, choose from one of the three signature Nobu Pilates classes; Power, Precision and Pure, followed by a delicious Bento Box and non-alcoholic cocktail in the London hotspot Nobu London Portman Square restaurant. Prices from £90pp. Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Lifestyle Writer