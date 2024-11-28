I discovered a hidden side to the Cotswolds

Hailing from the Cotswolds, I pride myself on knowing all the best spots in the area, from the most picturesque pubs (The Bell in Langford, in case you wondered) to the coffee shops the influencers haven't discovered yet (Try Fire & Flow, just outside Cirencester), so nobody was more surprised than me to discover a hidden side to my home.

The Cotswolds is known for a honey-hued, slightly sleepy vibe. All dark green Defenders and Hunter Wellies, but last weekend I found somewhere entirely, and refreshingly, different.

I visited Stadhampton, just outside Oxford to stay at the Crazy Bear, and while I adore the pared-back luxury of Daylesford and Soho Farmhouse, the Crazy Bear offers the complete opposite vibe, with opulent glamour and loud extravagance, with its tongue firmly in its cheek.

I love a hotel that doesn't take itself too seriously, and from the moment you arrive, the Crazy Bear is the perfect antidote to the sometimes stuffy vibe you find in other luxury venues.

The reception, for example, is in an old London bus and the bedrooms have to be seen to be believed, with free-standing copper bathtubs at the foot of giant black leather beds. Velvet adorns the walls and royal-worthy heavy curtains hang between rooms.

From the bed to the sofa, everything oozes opulence, with gold drinks trolleys adorned with Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Black and gold was the colour scheme of our room, which not only looked jaw-dropping, but made for the perfect dark and cosy place to sleep – though the fun vibes of the Crazy Bear aren't created to encourage early nights.

As well as amped-up, dramatic décor, the Crazy Bear is also home to two restaurants, one English, one Thai. We opted for Thai and had the most delicious meal, with wine chosen by the in-house sommelier.

He recommended an English wine from Chelmsford, and while it wasn't what I would usually choose, it suited the meal perfectly and I'm so pleased I left myself in his capable hands.

Post-dinner, we made our way to the cosy bar, complete with a roaring fire which staff told me burns every day of the year – even in the height of summer. "We don't take ourselves too seriously," the hotel's manager told me with a wink as we toured the venue's impressive events spaces, with private dining rooms fit for a king and a large wedding area, which also hosted the hotel's Halloween party, which had aerial artists hang from the ceiling.

While it was the depths of November when we visited, the Crazy Bear has a sprawling courtyard decked out with multiple firepits, towering fairy light-lit palm trees and countless benches with furry throws on them. If it wasn't for the weather, I could have been in Ibiza, such was the welcoming, kooky feel of the area.

Every day feels like a party at The Crazy Bear, and come morning, I didn't want to return to reality, so we hung around a little longer, visiting the onsite farm shop, which is home to llamas, adding another air of magic to an already special location. I'll be back!

