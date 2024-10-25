I've finally found the ultimate dog-friendly UK staycation by the sea

I've been looking for the perfect, dog-friendly staycation for a while now and when the opportunity to stay at Anchor Cottage arose, I grabbed it with both hands. Not only is the stunning cottage in Cornwall very welcoming of canine companions but it also boasts a view of the sea that is simply breathtaking.

Nestled in the dog-friendly, quaint fishing port of Porthleven, Anchor Cottage is a charming detached stone home featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and – its standout feature – a sea-facing terrace.

© Weekend Candy Anchor Cottage is perfectly located in the heart of Porthleven

I visited the cottage in October with my parents, sisters and our Tibetan Terrier Jess, who is very much a lockdown dog and has become a big factor when planning our holidays since we welcomed her into the family back in 2020.

While we set out on our trip simply hoping for a memorable and relaxing family holiday, we came away having found what I think is the perfect UK staycation destination – and if you think I'm exaggerating, my family and I were so impressed that we've already booked Anchor Cottage for a few days next summer.

The cottage

Positioned pretty much in the heart of Porthleven, the location of the sea-facing cottage couldn't be any better. As we pulled up in front of the house, it was hard not to be blown away by the dramatic scenery of the crashing waves onto the beach, which is quite literally a stone's throw away from the house.

© Weekend Candy We put the fireplace to good use as the day drew in

The cottage itself is lovely. Its cosy comfort is a welcome oasis from the cold weather and sea breeze. Step inside and you're in the living room and dining area, which features a calm interior of granite-lined white walls, decorated with romantic fairy lights, a rose-glass lamp and a wood burner that we put to good use in the evenings.

As for the dining area, the rustic wooden table (which seats six), old helm bench and wishbone chairs provide the perfect setting for a comfortable, candlelight dinner. When we weren't eating at a restaurant in town, we prepared our evening meals using the spacious kitchen, which has all the latest appliances, including a smoothie maker and milk frother – plus plenty of room for a dog bed.

© Weekend Candy The cosy cottage had everything we needed

A particularly nice touch was the smorgasbord of treats that greeted us upon our arrival. A charcuterie box filled with delicious cheeses, salami and fruits, a loaf of fluffy sourdough bread, a moist chocolate cake and various other delights – all locally sourced from the town – were laid out in the kitchen by cottage owner Charlotte.

© Weekend Candy The kitchen had all the latest appliances

We were also provided with dough to make fresh pizzas using the fantastic outdoor pizza oven on the terrace. And while we could have easily stayed locked away in the cosy bolthole, this was the real magic of Anchor Cottage. Kitted out with a teak table and six chairs, a bespoke bench and a firepit, the outdoor area had everything we needed for cosying up around the warm fire for a night under the stars. One of the highlights of the trip was sipping on G&Ts made with a Cornish gin we bought from the local supermarket while sitting around the fire and watching the moonlight reflect on the beach waves – it truly was a spectacular sight.

© Weekend Candy We've already booked our return to Anchor Cottage

One local who wandered past the cottage even asked if it was "just as nice inside" as it looked from the outside. "Yes, it’s lovely," we told them, feeling just a little smug that we had the best setup in Porthleven.

© Weekend Candy The terrace features a teak table with six chairs

Rooms

Back indoors, the cottage features three comfortable rooms upstairs: one king, one double and a twin that can be converted into a king. The two front rooms boast spectacular sea views, while the rear room is the largest and features tainted wood panelling, a full-length mirror and plenty of wardrobe space to hang clothes.

© Weekend Candy There are two bedrooms with a sea view

All three rooms were beautifully decorated in pale pastel colours, creating a calm cohesion to the cottage's decor. It was difficult to have a bad night's sleep with the comfort of the feather duvet and pillows.

Also upstairs was the Scandi-style main bathroom, equipped with a walk-in power shower, electric underfloor heating and towel rail. There was also a second, smaller toilet downstairs off of the cloakroom. We were left wanting nothing having been provided soft towels and organic shower products.

© Weekend Candy The bathroom boasts a walk-in shower

Local treasures

Just a few minutes walk away from the cottage is the centre of Porthleven, where we found plenty of dog-friendly restaurants and cafes to eat and drink in, as well as markets and art shops to peruse.

During our stay, we enjoyed an excellent meal at the cosy Harbour Inn, which as you can imagine had plenty of fresh fish on offer, as well as lots of other British pub grub favourites. The following evening we paid a visit to Amélie, where we had one of the tastiest roast dinners I've eaten in a restaurant. Plus, the staff in both places were super friendly, as they were in every shop we went into.

© Weekend Candy Sitting by the firepit was the highlight of the trip

There were lots of restaurants that we wanted to try but didn't have time, including Kota, a fine dining venue listed in the Michelin Guide and headed up by award-winning chef Jude Kereama – but we'll save that for next time!

We were also keen to explore the area's coastal walks, coves and dog-friendly beaches, and thankfully Porthleven and its surrounding areas aren't short of them. After wrapping up warm one morning, we took a pleasant loop from the cottage to Penrose Hill, passing lots of other friendly walkers and dog owners along the way – and the views of the coastline were amazing.

Upon our return back to town, we saw many of the locals gathering on the harbour to watch the annual Raft Race, with the competitors dressed in ocean-themed attire to honour this year's theme: Legends of the Sea. It really was a delightful and wholesome display of community, fun and positivity - and the perfect way to end a memorable trip. I'm already counting down the days until our return.

To book, visit Weekend Candy.