Prince William's secluded paradise island is haven for children George, Charlotte and Louis

Inside the Prince of Wales' beautiful island that he inherited through the Duchy of Cornwall

Prince William's impressive property portfolio grew exponentially when he took on the role of Prince of Wales and the responsibility of the Duchy of Cornwall, inherited from his father King Charles.

One of the incredible places that he now presides over is the Isles of Scilly, which is a group of over 200 islands including the idyllic Tresco Island.

WATCH: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis get special privilege

With a resident count of only 175 people, the isle provides complete privacy and would be an ideal location for William and Kate to take their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over summer.

The stunning scenery is, of course, a massive selling point of the holiday destination and there's also plenty of activities to do in the water and on dry land.

Prince William and Kate have stayed before with their family, back in 2019 and they were seen exploring on bikes. But the Duke first explored the Isle of Scilly in June 1989 with his brother, Prince Harry, and his parents, King Charles and Princess Diana.

There are a range of cottages and apartments on the isle and during their 2019 visit, the Wales family stayed at a stunning manor called Dolphin House.

The view from a bedroom within Dolphin House

The booking website explains: "The property is set amongst a walled garden - a veritable kempt jungle of texture and colour, begging for games of hide & seek or sunlit afternoons simply lazing."

It sleeps ten people, so plenty of space for the family to bring along live-in staff with them if they so wished.

Dolphin House has amazing vistas

Rental availability at present is limited and rates are £4,135 for a week in September or October.

MORE: How Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's education will differ from George, Charlotte and Louis

Scroll through the best photos of Tresco island

The Waleses have holidayed on Tresco, Isles of Scilly

© Getty Images The location is so beautiful

© Getty Images Tresco is very secluded

As well as the Isles of Scilly, Wales could be a location on the cards for the family to visit over the coming months, considering William and Kate's new royal titles and their roles within Wales. The royal couple spent years living in Anglesey, so the country holds a special place in their hearts.

The Wales children's summer break from school will be very different this year as a lot has changed. They now reside in Windsor at Adelaide Cottage so they have a wealth of rural space on their doorstep.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favourite five-star hotels across the world

© Getty The royals normally summer at Balmoral Castle

Sadly, this marks the first summer season without their great granny, the late Queen Elizabeth II and so their annual Balmoral stint will be very different if it does go ahead.

Former Royal butler Grant Harrold told HELLO! that he thinks the family will continue to head to Balmoral Castle each year. "Yes, I think all of them will continue to travel there. They share the same love for Scotland as the Queen, which is why I think Balmoral will always be a jewel in the crown of the British Royal family."