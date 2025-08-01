Cruz Beckham issues apology amid family holiday on £16m superyacht – without brother Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham have been on a lavish family holiday with their sons Romeo and Cruz in the French Riviera, and the boys have been taking to Instagram quite frequently to share snaps of the trip with their fans.

On Friday morning, Cruz, 20, posted another series of images, alongside a brief apology to his followers in the caption.

Alongside a carousel of photographs from the holiday, the singer penned: "Sorry I don't have more speedo pictures x", poking fun at the online reaction to his post from the day before.

Cruz Beckham's divisive Instagram post

On Thursday, the youngest son of David Beckham took a playful jab at his father, imitating a photoshoot with the football legend that went viral earlier in the year.

In the 50-year-old's BOSS underwear campaign, he was pictured slouching in a chair in a pair of white briefs, in a series of photos that took the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, Cruz took to Instagram to post a picture of himself on the family's yacht reminiscent of this photo, with the caption: "Spreadin em".

The image prompted quite the response from his family and fans online, with his older brother Romeo simply commenting: "Jesus".

His followers shared a similarly shocked sentiment, also taking the chance to tease the 20-year-old. One wrote: "Bro looks like an uncooked chicken", to which Cruz replied: "I'm trying, I just burn [laughing emoji]".

Another penned: "It's actually not a good look. Just saying. Each to their own, I guess," while a third joked: "You know how to be a Beckham".

The Beckham family holiday

The Beckhams are currently holidaying on their recently upgraded £16 million superyacht, the Riva 160 Bellissima.

Ever since, they've upgraded it multiple times, to include a series of features that are honestly out of this world.

The vessel has three decks, an alfresco lounge, a jacuzzi and a swim platform. It also has a 20 square-metre garage with enough room for water toys such as a tender, a jet-ski and Seabobs.

David and Victoria have spent quite a lot of time on the yacht this year, having also celebrated her 51st birthday lapping up the Miami sunshine from the boat.

