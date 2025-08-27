The top-ranked 'secluded' honeymoon destinations for privacy-seeking newlyweds

After the wonderful whirlwind that comes with a wedding, couples heading off on their honeymoons are no doubt in search of a destination that will offer them peace as they unwind from the madness of their big day. Many will also be seeking serenity, sensational landscapes and also privacy as they celebrate beginning the next chapter in their love story. While some opt for the Amalfi Coast or the dreamy French Riviera, others might hop over to Mexico or Sri Lanka for their post-wedding adventures in paradise. The world is truly an oyster for a happy couple.

However, experts at Holafly, a travel eSIM provider, conducted a study to find which popular honeymoon destinations offer the most privacy for a newlywed pair looking for some alone time abroad. Click through the gallery to find out their top five most secluded places to go on a honeymoon, and it might just offer you some inspo…

© Shutterstock / CheckOutSam Turks and Caicos Brenda Beltrán, travel expert at Holafly, said: "Many couples are looking for a place where they can truly relax and reconnect without distractions. Private honeymoon spots give them the space to enjoy each other's company in a peaceful setting and these destinations also often offer unique experiences like snorkelling in pristine waters or exploring untouched nature, which make the trip feel special and memorable. Choosing a more secluded location allows couples to slow down, take in the surroundings, and create moments together that feel completely their own." Topping the bill is Turks and Caicos. It's known for its powdery white sand beaches that stretch forever, plus crystal clear waters that look straight out of a travel catalogue. Holafly says: "Turks and Caicos is the epitome of peace and seclusion. Couples can spend their days unwinding on quiet stretches of Grace Bay, snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs, or sailing into the sunset for a private escape."

© Getty Images Fiji Fiji is made up of 300 islands, so there's plenty to explore if a couple is lucky enough to venture to the South Pacific archipelago. "Secluded beaches and overwater bungalows provide the perfect hideaway, while activities like scuba diving, waterfall hikes, and island-hopping add a touch of excitement," say Holafly. Check out HELLO!'s Senior Editor, Faye James's review of her epic trip to Fiji for even more inspiration.



© Getty Images French Polynesia If swimming with manta rays and private boat tours sound like your idea of an incredible holiday, then French Polynesia could be the perfect place to spend your honeymoon. "Known for its iconic turquoise lagoons and luxury overwater villas, French Polynesia is a serene paradise where couples can truly disconnect," says Holafly, adding: "Popular activities include swimming with manta rays, boat tours, and simply soaking in the breathtaking views of Bora Bora and Moorea."



© Getty Images Finland I like a golden beach and blue ocean as much as the next person, but there is something about a holiday in the mountains in a cosy log cabin that is so inviting. Holafly ranked Finland as number four on their list of most secluded places to go for a honeymoon, and it makes total sense. "Finland offers a different kind of seclusion for couples who prefer forests and lakes to sandy shores," they state. "Peaceful escapes include cosy lakeside cabins, stargazing under vast Nordic skies, and in winter, chasing the magical Northern Lights after a relaxing sauna."

