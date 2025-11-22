Covent Garden at Christmas - champagne, wine tasting, carols and LEGO!

If you’re heading to Covent Garden for some Christmas shopping or simply to admire the festive decorations, there’s no better place to begin your festive adventure than the Piper-Heidsieck Winter Champagne Garden.

The pop-up sits above Courtyard Wine Cellars, right at the edge of the Market Building, where glasses of chilled champagne or warming mulled wine are poured beneath the sparkling lights and wreaths that now fill the piazza.

It’s an ideal starting point for anyone wanting to soak up the seasonal atmosphere before descending below ground for a different kind of experience.

Downstairs, beneath the historic arches, lies one of London’s most striking wine destinations. Courtyard Wine Cellars occupies seven interconnected vaults that date back to the 1830s, carefully restored to create a space that feels both expansive and intimate. It’s billed as Central London’s largest wine bar, and with more than 1,000 wines from 100 regions across 10 countries, it’s easy to see why.

Each vaulted room focuses on a different region, from the rich reds of Italy and Spain to crisp whites from France and distinctive South African blends. Our hosts led us through each cellar, explaining the provenance and variety before showing us to our table at the far end.

The sense of discovery is part of the charm, you move through centuries-old brickwork into a space filled with flickering candlelight - depending on which cellar you end up in, it can be quiet and intimate, or bustling and energetic.

This wintry wine spot is a cosy, hidden gem underneath the bustle of Covent Garden...

Once seated in our private area, we were offered a choice of wines: my colleagues chose a French Sauvignon Blanc, a South African Malbec blend, and a coastal white from South America that carried a whisper of sea breeze. I stayed with champagne - having got a taste for it at the pop up!

Our seating area was adorned with twinkling lights

We shared a platter of cheeses, cured meats, and fresh bread, the perfect accompaniment to the evening’s tasting. Between the soft lighting, the vaulted ceilings and the atmospheric hum of conversation, Courtyard Wine Cellars offers a calm contrast to the festive bustle above. With its remarkable wine selection and sense of history, it’s a destination that feels distinctly London. The Piper-Heidsieck Winter Champagne Garden runs until 30 November.

The tasting included some delectable side plates

What not to miss in Covent Garden this Christmas

Outside the restaurant, the wider Covent Garden neighbourhood has embraced the festive season with several standout features. The iconic Christmas bells and baubles have returned for 2025 — over 40 giant bells, 12 large baubles and 8 spinning mirror balls adorn the Market Building and surrounding streets - perfect for Instagram snaps! As is the 55-foot Christmas tree in the West Piazza which forms a central photo moment under the lighting and amid the festive scene.

For family-friendly activities, “The Chalet of Play” by LEGO runs until until 30 November in the East Piazza, featuring a Christmas market area, build-and-hang activities, and large-scale LEGO models of Santa and Rudolph.

For those interested in live music, weekly choir performances run every Thursday until 18 December, with acts such as the London International Gospel Choir appearing at 6.30 pm and 7.15 pm in the Market Building area and Seven Dials.