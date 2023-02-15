Discover the travel hack that made Lizzo feel good as heck leaving the Grammys

Whether you always fly coach or boujee-ing it up in business class, traveling is typically an uncomfortable affair. You usually end up with a stiff neck, creaking bones, and an overall sense of ickiness. So, you may want to take notes from Lizzo to make travel comfier, starting with your choice of neck pillow.

On her flight departing the 65th Grammys, the "Juice" singer shared a TikTok of her in-flight shenanigans. She recorded herself playing around with the TV screen, and around her neck was the Cabeau pillow, a must-have travel essential that's 100% that comfy!

Evolution S3 Pillow, $39.99, Cabeau

Touted as the world's best-engineered neck pillow, Cabeau's Evolution S3 is designed to help you maintain spine and neck alignment throughout your flight. It features a proprietary Seat Strap System that prevents head drop, neck strain, bobblehead moments, and the perpetually pesky instances of "whiplash." It also prevents you from accidentally resting your head on your seatmate's shoulder, saving you from embarrassment. With an adjustable front clasp, you can customize the fit as needed. It's also moisture-wicking and machine-washable, and when not in use, you can half it in size.

It comes in five fun colors, and if you're a gamer, you can even install it on your gaming chair so you can game longer and better.

Leave it to Lizzo to score a travel pillow that'll make you feel good as hell!

