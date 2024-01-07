January blues? We’ve found the best cheap holiday packages in TUI’s epic travel sale

I’m going into the new year with a fresh attitude – no more January blues for me, I’m looking ahead and getting things booked to enjoy throughout the year. And that includes a 2024 family holiday with the partner and four-year-old, and according to travel experts, this weekend is the best time to book your 2024 holiday for less. And TUI’s Live Happy sale, now live, is the one everyone is talking about.

The TUI Live Happy sale is always one to watch, and this year it’s a goodie. Offering up to £250 off over 6,000 holidays (yes, you read that right), the offer includes breaks booked for departure between May-October 2024. Just add code SALE, and you’ll save £250 when you spend £2,500 or £100 when you spend £1,000. Plus, book with a £0 deposit and spread payments with Direct Debit.

And that’s not all. Fancy something long-haul? Save an extra £300 on selected long-haul holidays (departing May-October 2024) with your unique code when you spend £2,500. Plus, TUI have gone on record as saying there’s more free kids places than ever – even for trips booked in the school holidays. This is just good maths people!

With all this in mind, I’ve spent hours analysing the TUI holidays on sale, and handpicked the top 7 that have the best ratings on Tripadvisor. I’m talking over 2,000 positive, four-star plus reviews – there’s some popular spots, hidden gems to discover and some bucket list worthy destinations thrown in there too.

How I chose the best TUI holidays on sale

On sale : No big surprise, these holidays are all in TUI’s big Live Happy January sale.

: No big surprise, these holidays are all in TUI’s big Live Happy January sale. Reviews : I’ve combed through the thousands of holidays on sale bring the HELLO! reader those with the best, brightest, most positive reviews. I always think they speak for themselves, and when it comes to a holiday, that’s ever more true.

: I’ve combed through the thousands of holidays on sale bring the HELLO! reader those with the best, brightest, most positive reviews. I always think they speak for themselves, and when it comes to a holiday, that’s ever more true. Availability : At the time of publication, these holidays all have availability between May-October; obviously, the popular times like school holidays and Bank Holiday dates are most likely to sell out first, so shop quick.

: At the time of publication, these holidays all have availability between May-October; obviously, the popular times like school holidays and Bank Holiday dates are most likely to sell out first, so shop quick. Best value: I’ve tried to include the holidays that are the best value, with some including extra freebies in the booking like free kids places or complimentary transfers.

Our pick of the TUI sale

1/ 4 Tamassa Bel Ombre, Mauritius The dream holiday destination Beachfront setting

Two restaurants

Four pools

Rated 5/5 on Tripadvisor From stunning sea views to a tropical vibe, this is the holiday for those wanting to experience the traditional side of the island, with local dancers and Mauritian live music entertaining guests every single night. “We were treated like a king and queen” wrote one holidaymaker. “Highly recommended, will be coming again” wrote another. “Unique and unforgettable” said another review. From £1,241pp bed and breakfast, 7 nights 2/ 4 Nana Golden Beach, Heraklion area, Greece The resort with a water park Eight restaurants

Waterpark

Right by the beach

Rated 5/5 on Tripadvisor This hotel is just the thing for those that love the water, from the on-site waterpark to the six pools, ranging from laidback sea-facing pools to ones with a swim-up bar and kids pools too. Beach for you? There’s a private area just for hotel guests. Bliss. “This is our third stay at this fantastic resort. You won’t be disappointed,” said one review. “An exceptional place! Absolutely amazing staff, beautiful and spotlessly clean rooms, and wow, the facilities!” commented another holidaymaker. “Have rebooked for next year, we loved it that much,” another exclaimed. From £917pp all-inclusive, 7 nights 3/ 4 Alexander The Great Beach Hotel, Cyprus The swanky Cypriot all-inclusive Right by a Blue Flag beach

4 pools, including an infinity pool, plus a kids pool

3 bars

Rated 5/5 on Tripadvisor There’s some postcodes you just have to visit, and this hotel is said to be located on the best in Cyprus – it’s situated right by a sandy, Blue Flag beach, and take a five minute stroll along the scenic seafront and you’ll be right in the middle of a stylish harbour, packed with boutiques, bars and restaurants. “A beautiful hotel in a very good location facing the sea, a great beach and pools, very tasty breakfast and friendly, helpful staff” reads a review. “Beautifully positioned and with an air of comfort and establishment” wrote another. “Fantastic experience” summed up a recent holidaymaker. From £953pp for 7 nights, all-inclusive 4/ 4 Astoria Playa Hotel, Majorca The adults-only hotel Adults-only hotel

Next to a beautiful sandy beach

2 bars, a restaurant and a buffet restaurant

Rated 5/5 on Tripadvisor Fancy an adults-only, beachside paradise that’s only a few hours plane ride from the UK? Ditch the kids and head to this Majorca resort with its sleek pool scene, restaurants close-by and waterside bars at Alcudia Marina. At the hotel itself, you’re spoilt for choice with hot tubs, roomy sun terraces, and plenty of outdoor space to chill out in. “A great hotel, with super friendly staff, clean rooms – we’re coming back to this hotel!” one reviewer raved. “An enjoyable Majorcan holiday, and the hotel was outstanding” another holidaymaker said. “This place is an amazing deal, with a great location” another reviewer wrote. From £682pp for 7 nights, half-board

