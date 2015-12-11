﻿
A fairytale in Vienna...Discover the magical city's highest Christmas market

During the festive season, the luxury five-star Ritz-Carlton in Vienna transforms its rooftop bar into the city's highest and most exclusive Christmas market boasting breathtaking views over the festively decorated Vienna.

Located on the famous Vienna Ringstrasse and adjacent to historic Stadtpark, the hotel allows for easy exploration of top attractions, many of which are within walking distance.

Set within four historic palaces, the five-star hotel in Vienna blends renaissance, baroque and gothic influences with modern amenities including Atmosphere Rooftop Bar & Lounge overlooking the city, The Guerlain Spa and the longest pool, at 18 metres, in Vienna, Austria.

The aroma of Glühwein, or mulled wine, fills the air and seasonal delicacies are available to taste at the Christmas market with a difference.

Located on the 8th floor of the hotel, Atmosphere Rooftop Bar offers a spectacular view of the city.

Guests can enjoy punch and traditional Austrian food and find some handcrafted gifts in the festively-decked out rooftop bar.

The tradition of the Christmas markets in Vienna dates back to the 16th century when the first Christmas market was opened on the Viennese Graben, one of the most luxurious shopping streets in the historic city centre.

In a city that hosts more than 450 balls each year, The Ritz-Carlton, Vienna offers elegant venues for dancing, as well as meetings and weddings, including the Crystal Ballroom, featuring walls embedded with crystals.

