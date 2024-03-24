I stayed at London's undeniably chic South Place Hotel - here's my honest review

My first glimpse of South Place Hotel was in 2019, when I was lured in on Instagram by a photo of the free-standing glass bathtub in Suite 610 - the exclusive penthouse room that has since become a favourite amongst the hotel's most stylish guests.

Since that first encounter, I've stayed twice at the buzzy boutique hotel in Moorgate, and each experience has been just as memorable as the last.

If you're looking for a stopover in London, this five-star hotel is a hit with both business travellers and stylish couples thanks to its sleek and sophisticated décor, 24-hour gym and romantic rooftop that houses the ritzy Michelin-star Angler restaurant. Conveniently, a one-night stay with a dining package is available on Virgin Experience Days from just £300 - a steal for five-star luxury in Central London.

Whether you're looking for an extra-special birthday present, or to charm your loved one with a city break, this package is a no-brainer for a fuss-free gift.

Still undecided? Let me take you through exactly what went down on my recent one-night stay…

Checking into South Place Hotel

There's something about the floor-to-ceiling windows that make the rooms of this hotel feel ultra-luxurious. All 80 rooms of the hotel are soothing places to retreat; unfussy and minimal with a healthy dose of grandeur thanks to the rich plum walls and citrus-hued accents throughout.

© South Place Hotel All rooms at South Place Hotel have modern furnishings throughout

Five-star London hotels can have a stifling air of exclusivity about them, but I've always found South Place to be welcoming and inclusive, with home touches like a complimentary mini bar, freshly baked cookies in your room on arrival and sliced lemon and lime wedges for G&Ts to make you feel extra welcome.

The real sense of five-star luxury occurs in the bathroom, with deep, spacious bathtubs and ornate marble floors serving the perfect setting for some serious R&R. For rooms without baths, the rainfall showers are equally soothing, and perfumed Heeley toiletries make for a nice touch.

© South Place Hotel The bathrooms at South Place Hotel are the winning feature

When I stayed in 2019, our room had a clear view of London's skyline that poured swathes of warming orange sun rays into the room at sunrise. On my most recent stay, we had the same room on the opposite side of the building. Our view was a scaffolding-clad skyrise that somewhat dulled the novelty of having such large windows, so it's worth requesting a room with a view if you're a sucker for cityscapes.

If you're booking via Virgin Experience Days, like I did, a half bottle of Champagne will be waiting for you on arrival - the perfect toast to your city weekend.

Dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant, Angler

Seafood lovers shouldn't pass on the chance to dine at Angler, Gary Foulkes' exceptional fish-focused restaurant on the seventh floor, which adds an alluring layer of old-school glamour to the hotel.

© South Place Hotel The tasting menu at Angler restaurant is exquisite

The Michelin-starred tasting menu is a celebration of seasonal and local produce with the likes of sea bass tartare, Cornish monkfish with hand-picked Devon crab, and white chocolate tart amongst the highlights.

The elegant, guests-only garden bar is the perfect place to grab a post-dinner drink and soak up the London skyline.

Why book South Place Hotel?

The east London hotspot is seriously slick. Boasting 80 rooms and suites, a wellness centre complete with a sauna, treatment room and gym, a Secret Garden for private events, and frequent collaborations with artists, the South Place Hotel offers more than your typical boutique hotel stay.

If you book via Virgin Experience Days, the morning after your stay, you can take a delicious breakfast with a £60 shared allowance in the South Place Chop House.