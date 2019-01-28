﻿
14 Photos | Travel

The 14 most romantic getaways in the UK for Valentine's Day

For a dreamy Valentine's Day break

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, what better way to treat that special someone than with a luxurious hotel break? We’ve rounded up 14 of the most romantic getaways in the UK, where you can sweep them off their feet with indulgent meals, relaxing spa treatments and beautiful surroundings. Whether you fancy a country escape or action-packed city break, there’s something for everyone…

Bovey Castle, Devon

With secluded valleys of countryside, beautiful scenery and spacious surroundings, this luxury castle hotel is the perfect place for an amorous getaway. You'll be treated to a restful break in one of the hotel's stylish classic rooms, with access to spa facilities, including a steam room, jacuzzi, sauna, and spectacular indoor Art Deco swimming pool located within the Orangery and overlooking the river. This overnight destination will give you the chance to put your feet up and kick back in gorgeous country surroundings.

For more information, visit Virgin Experience Days

Forest Holidays at Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire

These luxury cabins are hidden amongst the trees in the Sherwood Pines Forest Park. With acres of forest to explore from the doorstep of your cabin, the fast pace of your daily life will fall away as soon as you arrive. Each hut provides you with peaceful woodland views and the specially designed Hideaway cabins, made exclusively for two people - they are the perfect sanctuary for romance. Each cabin comes complete with a hot tub, wood burning stove, a large, sunken bath and your own hammock on the decking. Couples can take time to explore the surrounding forest and savour long lunches in nearby cosy restaurants, before returning to the luxury of their cabin for champagne and chocolates, or a range of in-cabin spa treatments.

For more information, visit Forest Holidays

Hotel Gotham, Manchester

For those looking for something with the wow-factor then a romantic cityscape to Gotham is more than perfect. Couples can enjoy a projector screen for a lazy day of movies, while resting on an emperor-sized feather bed next to a decadent cabinet stocked with all the ingredients for romance. You can also head to the top floor and indulge in some of cocktails at Brass Club before enjoying dinner at Honey Restaurant with the Manchester vista providing the perfect backdrop to a Valentine’s Day well spent.

For more information, visit Bespoke Hotels

Armathwaite Hall, Lake District

Located near Bassenthwaite Lake in the Lake District, the luxurious Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa is the perfect place to get some much needed rest and relaxation. Couples can enjoy the natural beauty of its idyllic UNESCO World Heritage location with the warming touch of the Mediterranean. With a whole range of body treatments and facials on offer, guests can enjoy some forest bathing without stepping outside with the opening of the Tranquillity Spa Terrace. For further information visit armathwaite-hall.com

Auberge du Lac at Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire

Are you a huge Victoria fan? Then why not head to Brocket Hall. The beautiful Grade I-listed classical country house, which is located in Welwyn - just 20 miles from London, is the home to former British prime ministers (Lord Melbourne and Lord Palmerston). On the estate overlooking the stately home is a hunting lodge called Auberge du Lac, which houses a gorgeous restaurant that once saw Jean Christophe Novelli as Chef Patron and then Phil Thompson who won it a Michelin star. Guests will be able to experience the beautiful tranquillity of country life, complete with a cosy and classic atmosphere and added touches of luxury. For further information visit brocket-hall.co.uk

Gleneagles, Scotland

With secluded valleys of countryside, beautiful scenery and spacious surroundings, this luxury castle hotel is the perfect place for an amorous getaway. Couples are invited to "discover the playground" with a host of complimentary activities on offer throughout the week, ranging from wine and whisky tasting to romantic carriage rides and golf taster sessions as well as hand massages in the hotel's fabulous new beauty lodge, Bob & Cloche. Gleneagles is also the perfect place for couples to snuggle up in front of hotel's cosy fireplaces or wind down at one of the welcoming bars for a warming winter cocktail at the newly refurbished and decadent 1920s style American Bar with its cashmere lined walls, wool curtains and original marble fireplaces. For more information visit gleneagles.com

Bel & The Dragon, various locations across the South of England

Want to sweep your special someone off their feet this February? Bel & The Dragon are offering lovers a perfect escape to the country for a one or two-night stay complete with a Valentine's feast for two. You'll be welcomed in style with a half bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut in your characterful country bedroom, followed by a selection of tempting canapés and an elegant glass of Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé, before sitting down to enjoy a sumptuous four-course supper together. All venues located within an hour of London, guests can experience the beautiful tranquillity of country life before returning to a peaceful haven, complete with a cosy and classic atmosphere and added touches of luxury. For more information, visit Bel & The Dragon

The Varsity Hotel & Spa, Cambridge

Treat yourself and your other half to the full romantic works at SIX. The couple's dining experience comes with a red dessert station, featuring an unlimited range of aphrodisiac filled treats, and cocktails. For just £15 per person, lovebirds will be able to indulge in a variety of treats, whilst overlooking stunning views of Cambridge. These have been designed to be perfectly paired with a range of cocktails, priced at £8.50. Desserts include Champagne Soaked Red Strawberry Cheesecake, Red Velvet Brownies, Red Berry Panna Cotta and Raspberry & Passion Fruit Tar, while cocktails include Hugs & Kisses Martini, Fifty Shades of Red, Russian Kiss and Cupid's Arrow.

For more information, visit The Varsity Hotel & Spa

The LaLiT London

Treat yourself and your other half to the full romantic works at The LaLiT London. This hotel is the perfect luxury Valentine's Day getaway, with 70 beautifully designed rooms, each ornamented with bespoke Indian art - combining Indian culture with a quintessentially British charm, and retaining many original features. The stay is just a stone's throw away from Tower Bridge, discreetly tucked away in the heart of the city and conveniently close to many of London’s stunning attractions. Why not dine at Baluchi, the hotel's pan-Indian restaurant, which offers guests the ideal dining with a difference. For more information visit thelalit.com/the-lalit-london/

Peckforton Castle

Want to feel like the king and queen of your own castle this Valentine's Day? Head north to the majestic Peckforton Castle in Cheshire – a mid 19th century castle that has been built in the style of a medieval castle. Each bedroom is opulently furnished, full of charm and boasting breathtaking views. And when you won't be admiring the period features indoors, explore the beautiful castle grounds and forests. Enjoy a two-night break at this luxurious venue.

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences

This is just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace! Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences comprises of 85 luxurious suites and residences with butler service offer the space and exclusivity of a private home each with their own separate kitchen and living area. Treading the path from tradition to tomorrow, this location redefines the meaning of luxury, creating a distinctive, customised and exclusive Taj experience.There is a host of on-site dining options including Quilon, the signature Michelin star Indian South West coastal cuisine restaurant and Kona, that showcases the colours, flavours and vibrancy of contemporary Europe. For more information visit taj51buckinghamgate.co.uk

The Dairy, West Yorkshire

If you're after a romantic bolthole, away from crowds and other loved-up couples, head to the picturesque village of Haworth in West Yorkshire, best known as the home of the Bronte sisters. Located a five-minute walk from the village centre is a quirky, stone-built cottage, The Dairy, which is bedecked with little curiosities. Downstairs, couples can snuggle up in front of the wood burner, or soak in the copper bath upstairs, which is fitted with champagne glass holders. A luxurious king-size bed forms the centre piece of the room. For more information, visit sykescottages.co.uk

Conrad London St. James, central London

For those who prefer to spend Valentine's Day weekend with a romantic afternoon tea, this special Love Knot treat at Conrad London St. James should do the trick. Enjoy freshly baked scones, clotted cream and jam, as well as homemade cakes and a selection of sandwiches served with tea and a celebratory glass of fizz, within the beautiful hotel. Couples can top off their romantic afternoon with a sightseeing trip around the royal grounds close to the luxury resort.

For more information, visit Conrad London

